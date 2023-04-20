Tiffany Haddish She Ready Foundation presents 1st Celebrity and Public Figure Adult Prom Gala "A Night Under The Stars"

SHE READY FOUNDATION NON PROFIT

Tiffany Haddish She Ready Foundation presents 1st Annual Adult Celebrity and Public Figure Prom Gala " A Night Under The Stars" SHE READY! WE READY!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PARIS HILTON TO DJ SHE READY FOUNDATION’S 1ST ANNUAL CELEBRITY AND PUBLIC FIGURE ADULT PROM GALA FOR “A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS” WITH TICKET SALES BEGINNING APRIL 20TH

SHE READY FOUNDATION CELEBRATES FOSTER CARE AWARENESS MONTH HONORING BUSINESSWOMAN LISA FRANK WITH THE INSPIRATION AWARD AND MEDIA PERSONALITY JASON LEE WITH THE FOSTER CARE HERO AWARD

The 1st annual “Prom Gala, A Night Under the Stars” will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish- founder of the She Ready Foundation, with festive sounds by Paris Hilton- DJ’ing on the 1’s and 2’s mixing board. This charitable event will take place at a private location (to be released upon rsvp) in celebration of Foster Care awareness Month- May 19, 2023, and will proudly honor Lisa Frank with the Inspiration Award and Jason Lee with the Foster Care Hero award. Both are exceptional people who have continued to serve their communities with a staunch presence and resolute commitment to inspire and protect minors, combined with a tremendous amount of dedication and passion.

The Celebrity Prom Gala will provide a memorable evening for the who’s who in Hollywood, politics and neighboring communities who were unable to participate in their own prom during the pinnacle of their teen wonder years proceeds catering to the youth impacted by foster care systems. All attendees, pledges and donors are supporting over 2,000 foster youth annually with luggage, scholarships, paid summer internships, tutoring and other opportunities. Additional VIP’s, renowned artists, influencers, and celebrities in attendance are to be announced shortly.

This year he She Ready Foundation is utilizing this major platform by putting its best efforts forward to honor two well respected and beloved individuals who have effectively influenced their supporters and fans through positive change while impacting their communities, and becoming mentors in society;

LISA FRANK - Frank is the founder and CEO of Lisa Frank Incorporated. After moving from the Detroit, Michigan area to Tucson, Arizona, in the 1970s to study art at the University of Arizona, she founded the children's jewelry company “Sticky Fingers”, which became Lisa Frank Inc. circa 1979 when she was 24. Lisa’s current product collaborations include the BlendJet on- the- go power blender, LoungeFly bags and wallets adorned with whimsical images on reflective and holographic bags, and an eclectic array of fantasy themed beauty and make-up products for nails, hair face, lips, and eyes. Pillsbury and Lisa Frank are back again with the iconic unicorn cookie dough. She is well-known for her bright and colorful commercial designs for school supplies and other products intended primarily for children and adolescents.

JASON LEE - Jason has learned how to be resilient through it all and stand triumphant in his current accomplishments to date. From appearing on Love & Hip Hop; Hollywood and MTV’s Wild N’ Out, then producing the hugely popular podcast series Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored, Jason knew there was more on the horizon for him to explore. He went on to accomplish the successful expansion of having a nationally syndicated radio show of the same name on iHeart Radio, then elevated the iconic Hollywood Unlocked brand into a television show on Fox Soul and landed gracefully on Revolt TV. With his newest venture on MediaMillionaires.com, where he’s providing IP media courses for creators to develop and capitalize off of their own voice, this inspired him to partake in the philanthropy space where he is now the Founder of his own nonprofit - Hollywood Unlocked Cares.

Sponsors and guests are welcomed to partake in a 4-course dinner, luxury gift bags and experiences by celebrities such as Jay Leno, special guest celebrity musical performances, interactive brand activations, curated spirits, live auctions, raffles/ memorable giveaways, dance competition and photo opportunities. Donors will receive a notable mention at the event. Immediately thereafter a monumental performance by Paris Hilton is guaranteed to have attendees anticipating next year’s Gala. Early registration is heavily advised.

This year’s sponsors include but not limited to: UTA, Coca- Cola, Ashanti Kingdom, PayPal, Estate X, Jay Leno, The LA Sentinel, Patrick Jones Art Gallery, L.A. Tribune, Afro Unicorn, and more!

About the Foundation: She Ready Foundation was founded as a California 501c3 in 2019 by producer / actor / comedian Tiffany Haddish and serves as the voice of children who are impacted by foster care and suffering in silence. Adapting the belief of its’ founder that, "Every child who is removed from their Parents deserve to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and a platform to follow their dreams, our mission to inspire, protect and provide resources for youth impacted by foster care. Our vision is closely tied and is that one day every child will be connected in a loving and supportive environment – in or out of foster care -- so that they can dare to dream and live those dreams.

“I’ll never forget the day somebody gave me a suitcase and I felt like a person, like I’m a traveler. Now I’m a visitor! Now I’m on a journey, an adventure! I’m not just garbage being moved from house to house.” -Tiffany Haddish

She Ready Foundation presents the Celebrity and Public Figure Adult Prom Gala - “A Night Under the Stars” is being executive produced by Dr. Gordon and Casey Thomas, co-produced by Curtisha Thomas, Associate Produced by Allayah Beamon, and the She Ready Foundation board members.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 20th and are $1000 for general admission. They will be available through the She Ready Foundation website, www.shereadyfoundation.org/prom

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are available, however limited. All donations are welcomed and tax deductible.

Please visit: www.shereadyfoundation.org/prom to learn how to donate and fill out the form.

Go to www.shereadyfoundation.org for additional information about the foundation.

To become a sponsor or partner email: www.shereadyfoundation.org/prom

For media and talent submission email: activate@cmtsolution.biz

Facebook: @SheReadyFoundation

Twitter: @SheReadyFound

Instagram: @SheReadyFoundation

Tiffany Haddish She Ready Foundation Year In Review