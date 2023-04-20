Total Quality Logistics to expand in St. Louis, investing $370,000 and creating 85 new jobs

Total Quality Logistics (TQL), the second-largest freight brokerage firm in North America, announced today it is expanding its presence in St. Louis, investing $370,000 and creating 85 new jobs.

“We’re proud to see Total Quality Logistics expanding and creating jobs in St. Louis,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we work to strengthen our state’s infrastructure, it’s exciting to see a logistics leader investing and growing locally. This company’s expansion is great news for our thriving transportation industry and further reinforces our status as a world-class logistics hub.”

Since its founding in 1997, TQL has grown to become the nation’s 70th largest private company with 56 offices in 26 states and more than 9,000 employees. Last year, TQL oversaw the transportation of more than three million loads of freight around the globe. The company has operated in Missouri since 2014, with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City that employ more than 100 people. TQL’s new facility will increase its capacity and ability to serve customers in the St. Louis region and beyond.

"St. Louis is a growth market for TQL," said Kerry Byrne, President of TQL. "We’ve been in the city for nine years and are proud to grow our team, office and commitment to this incredible community. Thank you to Governor Parson and the Missouri Department of Economic Development for their continued support.”

“TQL’s investment in St. Louis will support the local economy and create more opportunities for Missourians in the area,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Our state’s growing transportation and logistics sector is vital to our economic resilience and success. We’re glad to support TQL’s expansion and look forward to the benefits it will bring to the industry, the region, and our state.”

For this expansion, TQL will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Total Quality Logistics

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) creates greater supply chain efficiencies for customers by combining industry-leading technology with unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to TQL daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication and a commitment to do it right - every time. Through TQL’s comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and network of more than 160,000 carriers, TQL moves 3 million loads of freight annually. The company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation. TQL is proud to be the naming rights sponsor of TQL Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest logistics firms in North America, with more than 9,000 employees in 56 offices across the country.

To learn more about Total Quality Logistics, visit TQL.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.