Translation of Phil Cooke’s “Maximize Your Influence” Equips Russian Evangelical Pastors in Time of War

Phil Cooke, Media Executive, Founder - Cooke Media Group, Los Angeles
Phil Cooke's book, "Maximize Your Influence" in Russian is equipping Russian evangelical pastors to share the gospel using digital media strategies.
"Maximize Your Influence—How to Make Digital Media Work for Your Church, Your Ministry and You" is equipping pastors for the digital age.
Phil Cooke’s “Maximize Your Influence—How to Make Digital Media Work for Your Church, Your Ministry, and You" helps Russian pastors strategically share truth.
These Russian pastors desperately need the digital media training that will equip them to counteract propaganda with biblical truth.”
— Phil Cooke
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Cooke is maximizing his influence in the digital age with a Russian translation of his book, “Maximize Your Influence—How to Make Digital Media Work for Your Church, Your Ministry, and You.” What began as a simple translation of the book has evolved into a bi-annual training program for Russian evangelical pastors and ministry leaders in Moscow. Funded by The Influence Lab and facilitated by trusted pastors inside Russia, this outreach equips Russian pastors and ministry leaders to strategically share the gospel, despite the current political climate.
“When I was approached about the translation project, we jumped on board quickly to raise funds,” said Phil Cooke, media producer and founder of Cooke Media Group and the nonprofit The Influence Lab. “These pastors desperately need the digital media training that will equip them to counteract propaganda with biblical truth.”
Cooke’s “Maximize Your Influence” equips ministry leaders with the mindset, messaging and hands-on strategies to effectively engage audiences in today’s digital generation. With a vision to empower pastors and Christian communicators with up-to-date media strategies, The Influence Lab specifically targets its mission to countries with limited access to teaching and training opportunities. With U.S. government-issued “do not travel” advisories and risks of “wrongful detention” in Russia, Phil’s book is a critical resource for Russian ministry leaders.
Two pastors with high-level influence and reach within the country were chosen as the key players to entrust with funds for the translation and publishing of the book. Because of these inside sources, the book has been “legitimately” published within Russia, thus avoiding any trouble with the government. Seven thousand copies of the book have been printed, and the most recent update reports the incorporation of the translated “Maximize Your Influence” into a bi-annual training program for evangelical pastors and their ministry teams in Russia.
“Maximize Your Influence” is endorsed by OneHope president Rob Hoskins, Avail leadership consultant Sam Chand, and YouVersion founder Bobby Gruenewald. The Russian translation opens the digital age to pastors in a country where the truth may be limited – but the internet with its possibilities for sharing the gospel is not.
About Phil Cooke - Media Producer / Writer / Speaker / Coach
Helping creative leaders influence the world.
Phil Cooke, Ph.D., is co-founder and CEO of Cooke Media Group in Los Angeles and the nonprofit The Influence Lab. Phil has produced media programming in nearly 70 countries and created many of the most influential inspirational TV programs in history with a client list that includes Hollywood studios, major nonprofit organizations, and many of the world's most respected churches and ministries. His latest book is: “Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock Is Ticking.” He's been called “one of the most innovative communicators of our generation.” Find out more at philcooke.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Laura Woodworth
Cooke Media Group
+1 310-993-8828
laura@cookemediagroup.com