Kathleen Cooke Receives She Leads America Award for Distinguished Work in Media and Entertainment
Kathleen Cooke receives a Certificate of Congressional Record for her accomplishments in the field of media and entertainment.
Kathleen Cooke received the She Leads America Award and Certificate of Congressional Record for outstanding work in Christian media and entertainment.
We are all women of influence, and I am honored to lead women working in media, entertainment, arts and leadership who intertwine their faith in their lives and careers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an official ceremony in the nation’s capital this September 30, 2022, Kathleen Cooke, co-founder of Cooke Media Group and the nonprofit The Influence Lab, was awarded the prestigious She Leads America Award.
One of 10 Christian women of distinction chosen for the 2022 award, Cooke was recognized for her work in the media and entertainment industry, blazing the trail for Christian women in Hollywood.
“Your outstanding leadership has been an inspiration to many across this country and the globe,” cites Liz Doyle, founder and executive director of She Leads America. “It is only proper that She Leads America gives tribute to you.”
With the recognition, Cooke joins the ranks of other women honored by this award including Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King and founder of Speak for Life; Shirley Dobson, chair of the National Day of Prayer Task Force and director emeritus of Focus on the Family; Bible teacher Marilyn Hickey, and world-renowned author Bodie Thoene.
Under the nonprofit The Influence Lab, Kathleen leads Influence Women with branches in Hollywood, Nashville and Atlanta, inspiring and empowering Christian women to excel in their careers in the film and television industry. “We are all women of influence,” shares Kathleen, “and I am honored to lead women working in media, entertainment, arts and leadership who intertwine their faith in their lives and careers.”
Cooke received a Certificate of Congressional Record for her award, and her name and accomplishments in the field of media and entertainment have been entered into the Congressional Record at the U.S. Capital. To find out more about She Leads America, visit SheLeadsAmerica.com
To find out more about Kathleen Cooke and Influence Women, visit KathleenCooke.com To schedule an interview or to book Kathleen Cooke as a speaker at your event, contact her at info@influencelab.com.
About Kathleen Cooke
Kathleen Cooke is an award-winning producer, actor, speaker and writer, and co-founder of Cooke Media Group and the nonprofit The Influence Lab and Influence Women. Kathleen is the author of the devotional Hope 4 Today: Stay Connected to God in a Distracted Culture, now in its 2nd edition, and posts the weekly online Influence Lab Journal and a weekly blog mentoring women in media, entertainment and leadership. She has been interviewed on top national and international radio shows and podcasts as well as Christian TV networks such as CBN, TBN and The Hillsong Channel. Find out more at KathleenCooke.com
