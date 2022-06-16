Netflix “Sweet Magnolias” Showrunner Helps Kick Off New Influence Lab Atlanta Women’s Chapter
The Los Angeles-based Influence Lab extended its impact this past week with the inaugural meeting of the Influence Lab Atlanta Women’s chapter.
LA-based Influence Lab kicked off its Influence Lab Atlanta Women’s chapter featuring Netflix showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson of the hit series “Sweet Magnolias.”
There’s a growing community of women who want to align their faith as they work in the new Atlanta ‘Hollywood South’ industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cofounded by media executives Phil and Kathleen Cooke with a vision to transform culture through media, the Los Angeles-based The Influence Lab extended its impact this past week with the inaugural meeting of the Influence Lab Atlanta Women’s chapter. The in-person June event featured Sheryl J. Anderson, creator and showrunner of the Netflix hit series, “Sweet Magnolias.”
— Kathleen Cooke
Called the “Hollywood of the South,” Atlanta is a growing hub of film and television production with tax incentives drawing in major Hollywood productions and new studios. With the growing film crew base comes a need for community, which was one of the compelling reasons to launch the new Influence Lab Atlanta Women’s chapter. Anderson’s Netflix show is filming in Atlanta and presented an opportunity to have the seasoned showrunner speak at the event.
“Remember we are living on God’s schedule,” Sheryl encouraged the attending female actors, producers, directors and crew members based in Atlanta. “Figure out your path in this industry and it will come to pass in God’s time.” In an industry that can be prone to “people-pleasing” to advance your career, she admonished the women, “You can never please others at the expense of yourself or your work.”
Over 65 women attended the Atlanta event, with Cooke flying in from Los Angeles accompanied by Influence Lab Women Events director Ayanna Anene. Anna Oakley, the Influence Lab Atlanta Women coordinator and representatives of the Hollywood Prayer Network in Atlanta opened the evening in prayer.
“We heard thank you’s over and over again,” shared Kathleen Cooke after the gathering. “There’s a growing community of women who want to align their faith as they work in the new Atlanta ‘Hollywood South’ industry.”
Watch for the replay of the Atlanta meeting at InfluenceLab.com/women For more information about the Atlanta Influence Lab Women’s chapter or the Hollywood Influence Lab Women’s base, contact info@influencelab.com.
About The Influence Lab
Founded by Phil and Kathleen Cooke, The Influence Lab mobilizes a digital mission strategy that empowers the church to effectively share the gospel in today’s digital age. Influence Lab Women motivates and inspires professional women to excel in the media and entertainment industries in Hollywood and beyond. Find out more at InfluenceLab.com.
###
Laura Woodworth
The Influence Lab
+1 818-303-2424
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other