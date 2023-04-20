Sungold Solar Hi-Power Series Waterproof Solar Panel: Redefining Durability and Reliability

Sungold Solar is renowned for its innovative off-grid solar energy solutions

SHENZEN, CHINA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sungold Solar is a top provider of reliable and durable renewable energy solutions. The company has set a new industry standard by developing innovative solar panels that are IP67 rated and have passed rigorous waterproofing tests. These solar panels are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and are ideal for outdoor applications.

The Hi-Power series waterproof solar panel is specifically designed to withstand moisture and water, making them extremely durable and reliable. These solar panels are made of patented materials and are compact enough to keep dust and water out, ensuring efficient and safe operation even in the harshest environments.

Sungold Solar's R&D team conducted 30-minute waterproof tests under ambient conditions of 25°C, 66% RH humidity, and atmospheric pressure, including submerging the panels in water for extended periods to ensure they could withstand exposure to moisture and water.

The test results showed that the panels still functioned and delivered power properly. The Hi-Power series waterproof solar panel also passed the leakage test and can operate efficiently and reliably in all weather conditions, including areas with high rainfall or where the panels may be exposed to water.

In addition to being waterproof, the Hi-Power Series waterproof solar panel also have a high power output, making them efficient and cost-effective. These panels are designed to produce maximum power even in low light conditions, ensuring that they provide reliable energy for a wide range of applications.

The lightweight design of portable solar panels also makes them versatile. The panels use lightweight and durable materials in their construction. They are light enough to gently float out of the water, making them ideal for use in outdoor applications and other environments where space is limited. This feature also makes them easy to install and transport, which reduces the overall cost of the project.

The high-efficiency solar panels also have safety features, such as overcharge and short-circuit protection, that helps ensure they operate safely and efficiently under all conditions. The ease of installation and maintenance makes them a convenient choice for anyone looking to add solar energy to their outdoor activity or emergency preparedness kit.

"As a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, we are committed to developing innovative and sustainable products that meet our customer's needs," said a Sungold Solar spokesperson. "The Hi-Power series of waterproof solar panels is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. With their high power output and waterproof capability, they provide a reliable and cost-effective source of renewable energy for a wide range of applications. "

Hi-Power series of waterproof solar panels are available in a wide range of sizes and configurations for a wide range of uses from home to outdoor off-grid environments. They are also compatible with a range of portable power stations, making them easy to use and greatly expanding their application space.

The Sungold Hi-Power series waterproof solar panel is a game changer for the renewable energy industry. With their IP67 waterproof rating, high power output, and lightweight design, the panels prove Sungold Solar's brand value. Sungold Solar is proud to be at the forefront of the renewable energy industry, providing customers with innovative and sustainable energy solutions that meet their needs and help create a more sustainable future for all.

About Sungold Solar

Sungold Solar manufactures robust and reliable solar panels backed by its cutting-edge R&D and over 15 years of experience in the solar industry. As a manufacturer and supplier of photovoltaic solar panels, it is committed to providing customers with solar solutions including home/outdoor/marine/RV/balcony solar solutions.

For more information about the company and its solar panels, please visit https://www.sungoldsolar.us