Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,285 in the last 365 days.

Miller & Smith Announces First Build-to-Rent Community: The Skyline at Embrey Mill

Skyline at Embrey Mill exterior

Skyline at Embrey Mill exterior

Skyline at Embrey Mill deck

Skyline at Embrey Mill deck

Skyline at Embrey Mill kitchen

Skyline at Embrey Mill kitchen

Skyline at Embrey Mill - light filled room

Skyline at Embrey Mill - light filled room

Skyline at Embrey Mill amenity

Skyline at Embrey Mill amenity

Townhome-style apartments are now leasing in Stafford, Virginia

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Smith, a renowned homebuilder and real estate developer in the D.C. area, announces its first Build-to-Rent community, Skyline at Embrey Mill, in Stafford, Virginia. These townhome-style apartments offer relaxed designs that go beyond looks and create an ambiance of comfort and warmth that extends beyond four walls.

A total of 24 townhomes are available for rent. These spacious homes include 2,265 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The main floor of each unit is ADA-compliant, making it accessible to people with disabilities. End units have corner windows, allowing more natural light to enter the rooms, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The lower-level recreation room is a great flex space that can be used for a workout room, den, home theater, extra bedroom, playroom and more.

Each townhome also features a two-car garage, adding more convenience to residents' lives. Additionally, plenty of extra parking makes it easy to invite friends and family over.

Townhomes showcase the option of dark or light kitchen finishes. Rental rates start at $2,950 per month.

Because the Skyline Collection is part of the Embrey Mill community, a wide range of amenities are available to residents, including pools, trails, dog parks, kids' playgrounds, community gardens, gathering spaces and a community café.

The community is located just a few minutes from I-95, connecting it to Stafford, Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C. Embrey Mill is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy living in a neighborhood with great amenities and community events. Residents are never far from the things they need.

Melanie Thompson, the property manager, is available at 540-361-6361 or skyline@millerandsmith.com for inquiries and appointments.

About Miller & Smith

With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area’s premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith’s unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region’s most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit www.MillerandSmith.com.

Carol Morgan
Denim Marketing
+1 4046261978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

The Skyline at Embrey Mill rental townhomes

You just read:

Miller & Smith Announces First Build-to-Rent Community: The Skyline at Embrey Mill

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more