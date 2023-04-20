Miller & Smith Announces First Build-to-Rent Community: The Skyline at Embrey Mill

Townhome-style apartments are now leasing in Stafford, Virginia
STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Smith, a renowned homebuilder and real estate developer in the D.C. area, announces its first Build-to-Rent community, Skyline at Embrey Mill, in Stafford, Virginia. These townhome-style apartments offer relaxed designs that go beyond looks and create an ambiance of comfort and warmth that extends beyond four walls.
A total of 24 townhomes are available for rent. These spacious homes include 2,265 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The main floor of each unit is ADA-compliant, making it accessible to people with disabilities. End units have corner windows, allowing more natural light to enter the rooms, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The lower-level recreation room is a great flex space that can be used for a workout room, den, home theater, extra bedroom, playroom and more.
Each townhome also features a two-car garage, adding more convenience to residents' lives. Additionally, plenty of extra parking makes it easy to invite friends and family over.
Townhomes showcase the option of dark or light kitchen finishes. Rental rates start at $2,950 per month.
Because the Skyline Collection is part of the Embrey Mill community, a wide range of amenities are available to residents, including pools, trails, dog parks, kids' playgrounds, community gardens, gathering spaces and a community café.
The community is located just a few minutes from I-95, connecting it to Stafford, Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C. Embrey Mill is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy living in a neighborhood with great amenities and community events. Residents are never far from the things they need.
Melanie Thompson, the property manager, is available at 540-361-6361 or skyline@millerandsmith.com for inquiries and appointments.
About Miller & Smith
With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area’s premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith’s unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region’s most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit www.MillerandSmith.com.
