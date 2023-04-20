Environmental statistics 2022

MACAU, April 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, in 2022, the highest temperature of the year was 37.4 ºC in July, an increase of 1.6 ºC from last year’s record; the lowest temperature was 6.0 ºC in February, down by 0.1 ºC. Number of very hot days (days with maximum temperature at or above 33 ºC) totalled 38, and the number of cold days (days with minimum temperature at or below 12 ºC) totalled 43, which were 6.7 days and 3.9 days more than the climatological normal for 1991-2020. Meanwhile, total precipitation dropped by 175.4 mm year-on-year to 2,030.8 mm.

As regards air quality, all monitoring stations showed an increase in the number of "Good" air quality days in 2022; nevertheless, in terms of "Very Bad" air quality, the ambient station in Taipa, the ambient station in Coloane, and the roadside station at Ká-Hó respectively recorded 3, 2 and 1 such days. Meanwhile, there was no exceedance of respirable suspended particulates (PM 10 ) registered in all monitoring stations; with respect to fine suspended particulates (PM 2.5 ), all monitoring stations, except the roadside station in Macao and the ambient station in Taipa, showed a decrease in the number of exceedance days.

Total billed water consumption was 83,254,000 m3, down by 3.5% year-on-year. Billed water consumption by households (39,469,000 m3) and the business sector (38,042,000 m3) decreased by 1.1% and 6.5% respectively, while consumption by the government sector (5,743,000 m3) increased by 0.7%. The annual volume of waste water treated was 81,294,000 m3.

The Refuse Incineration Plant treated a total of 436,828 tonnes of municipal solid waste in 2022, a decrease of 3.6% year-on-year. Volume of special and hazardous waste grew by 32.7% to 8,255 tonnes. Meanwhile, volume of construction waste sent to landfill totalled 2,330,000 m3, down by 16.5%.

The land area of Macao increased by 0.3 km2 year-on-year to 33.3 km2, with the addition of the land area of Zone C of the New District. The population density was 20,300 persons per km2.

There were 6 tropical cyclones in 2022. Tropical cyclone signal no. 8 was hoisted when typhoons Chaba, Ma-on, Nalgae and tropical storm Mulan hit Macao. During the passage of Typhoon Chaba, a maximum gust of 123.8 km per hour and a maximum 10-minute average wind speed of 95.4 km per hour were recorded.