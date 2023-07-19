FOMAT launches Phase 1 Services, Elevating Site Operations and improving patient diversity in early-stage trials
FOMAT hard launches Phase I capabilities today, augmenting its efficiency and service qualityOXNARD, CALIFORNIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMAT Medical Research announced today the hard launch of its new Phase I capabilities. The expansion will enhance FOMAT's ability to provide efficient and high-quality services to its clients in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.
The expanded capabilities include the addition of new state-of-the-art facilities, specialized staff, and innovative technology. FOMAT will now offer a full range of Phase I services, including early-phase clinical trials, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies, and first-in-human trials.
The clinic and site-specific processes are designed to carry out simple and complex clinical trials, offered across multiple therapeutic specialties including Infectious Diseases and Vaccines, Neurology/CNS, Autoimmune/Inflammation, Metabolic/Endocrinology including Diabetes and Obesity, GI related diseases including NAFLD/NASH, Cardiology, Nephrology and Rheumatology.
The phase I unit has been vendor qualified by industry-leading CROs and Sponsors. Multiple studies have already been awarded, a testament to FOMAT’s strong focus on quality and patient experience in a market segment with increasing demand.
“We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support, and the expansion of our Phase I capabilities is a testament to that commitment," said Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT Medical Research. “Patient Diversity has been core to our mission since founding the company. Bringing early-phase trials to our underserved and underrepresented communities is key to true inclusion during drug development. To that end, we are excited to help facilitate better engagement with both industry and patients.”
FOMAT Medical Research’s Early Phase/Phase One clinic is located just outside of Los Angeles, in Oxnard, California. It features state-of-the-art facilities and marks a significant milestone in the company’s service offering, covering all phases of clinical development, and bolsters its ongoing commitment to innovate healthcare through diversity.
About FOMAT Medical Research:
FOMAT Medical Research is California's largest research site network, dedicated to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes. With an extensive network of research sites and a relentless commitment to innovating healthcare through diversity, FOMAT Medical Research collaborates with industry Sponsors and CROs to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. FOMAT is a founding member of hyperCORE International, a super network of fully professionalized research site organizations.
