CONCEPT 3 CONTINUING TO SET THE STANDARD IN CASINO MARKETING

Concept: 3 Exclusive Partners

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept: 3, the number one casino player reward and VIP gifting company in the United States, has once again boosted its’ stable of celebrities and their exclusive brands. With a proven track record in increasing player redemptions and ROI, Concept 3 has now added two huge industry leaders with ECOTTON and Virgin Voyages.

Having already partnered with celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck, Robert Irvine and Curtis Stone, music icons Carlos Santana, Ice-T, Steve Azar and Kenny Loggins, world-renowned outdoor brands Body Glove and Caribbean Joe, incredible internationally known brands like Glass Lock and Von Dutch, the leader in professional and collegiate logoed sports items, Fanatics and world renown casino slot influencer, “The Big Jackpot”, Concept 3 continues to make strides to ensure they are on the cutting-edge of technology in the sustainability realm with their newest partner, ECOTTON.

The ECOTTON process is the ONLY globally patented technology that recovers industrial cotton fiber waste and converts it into workable, identical cotton yarn with the highest standard of environmental responsibility. Just about any product currently made from virgin cotton yarn can be made with ECOTTON, from t-shirts, sweatshirts and undergarments to bath rugs, towels and bedding.

CEO and President Karl Kamb says finding exclusive partners who support green initiatives is something Concept 3 has zeroed in on as they continue to raise the bar in the casino gifting industry. “We are always looking for different and out-of-the-box avenues which not only deliver results for the gaming world and appeal to loyal players but also helps support our goal of doing right by our planet” Kamb says.

Virgin Voyages joins Concept: 3 as an incredible exclusive experience gaming properties can offer as part of their reward programs. “Virgin Voyages has taken the cruise experience to another level of luxury on the high seas and is quickly distancing themselves from all the other cruise lines out there”, according to Kamb. “It is one of the greatest ways a property can show their patrons how much they cherish their loyalty.”

Concept: 3 has widely been recognized as the industry leader in player rewards and VIP engagement and is headquartered in Las Vegas.