Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,008 in the last 365 days.

Concept: 3 Announces Exclusive Partnership with Music Legend, Carlos Santana

Concept 3 Proudly Welcomes Carlos Santana to Our Family of Exclusive Brand Partners

Concept: 3 Proudly Welcomes Carlos Santana to Our Family of Exclusive Brand Partners

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept: 3, the number one casino rewards and VIP gifting and marketing company in the United States, proudly welcomes multi-Grammy Award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and Kennedy Center Honoree Carlos Santana to its family of exclusive brands. The name “Santana” is synonymous with musical greatness and innovation and Carlos has now applied those same high levels of craftsmanship to his line of merchandise. The incredible line will be offered exclusively through Concept: 3 to the casino world in this exciting new synergy.

“Rewards members and VIPs expect a certain level of quality when it comes to loyalty programs and gifting and the Carlos Santana line of merchandise allows a property to show their players just how much they cherish their patronage,” says Concept: 3 President and Founder Karl Kamb.

From handbags, kitchenware, and luggage, to tabletop, household decor, and outdoors, the Carlos Santana line of merchandise helps to further elevate Concept: 3 above the competition in exclusive gifting rewards.

“We are proud to announce our new collaboration with Concept: 3 and partner with them to create products and opportunities that will complement their rewards and gifting programs while supporting the Milagro Foundation in the fields of healthcare, education, and the arts,” says Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management/Santana.

Concept: 3 is a proud supporter of The Carlos Santana Milagro Foundation.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Concept: 3 is the number one casino rewards and VIP gifting and marketing company in the United States.

Aimee Pollard
Concept: 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Concept: 3 Announces Exclusive Partnership with Music Legend, Carlos Santana

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.