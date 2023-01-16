Concept: 3 Announces Exclusive Partnership with Music Legend, Carlos Santana

Concept: 3 Proudly Welcomes Carlos Santana to Our Family of Exclusive Brand Partners

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept: 3, the number one casino rewards and VIP gifting and marketing company in the United States, proudly welcomes multi-Grammy Award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and Kennedy Center Honoree Carlos Santana to its family of exclusive brands. The name “Santana” is synonymous with musical greatness and innovation and Carlos has now applied those same high levels of craftsmanship to his line of merchandise. The incredible line will be offered exclusively through Concept: 3 to the casino world in this exciting new synergy.

“Rewards members and VIPs expect a certain level of quality when it comes to loyalty programs and gifting and the Carlos Santana line of merchandise allows a property to show their players just how much they cherish their patronage,” says Concept: 3 President and Founder Karl Kamb.

From handbags, kitchenware, and luggage, to tabletop, household decor, and outdoors, the Carlos Santana line of merchandise helps to further elevate Concept: 3 above the competition in exclusive gifting rewards.

“We are proud to announce our new collaboration with Concept: 3 and partner with them to create products and opportunities that will complement their rewards and gifting programs while supporting the Milagro Foundation in the fields of healthcare, education, and the arts,” says Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management/Santana.

Concept: 3 is a proud supporter of The Carlos Santana Milagro Foundation.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Concept: 3 is the number one casino rewards and VIP gifting and marketing company in the United States.