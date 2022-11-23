Concept:3 Announces Exclusive License with Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone

Concept: 3 Proudly Welcomes to Our Family of Exclusive Brand Partners

LAS VEGAS, NV, NORTH AMERICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept:3 (C3), the industry leader in providing gifts to over 200 plus casinos throughout the United States, is excited to announce its new exclusive license with Michelin-starred, celebrity chef Curtis Stone. “Cook with Curtis” kitchenware products and appliances is the latest A-list celebrity partnership with C3, featuring premium Curtis Stone branded cookware and appliances.

“Concept:3 has delivered high-valued brands and services to our casino clients by partnering with leading manufacturers and celebrities from around the world,” said Karl Kamb, CEO of Concept: 3. “We are truly honored to have Curtis join our family of upscale brands and celebrities including Ice-T, Robert Irvine, and Wolfgang Puck.”

Chef Curtis Stone is one of the world’s renowned celebrity chefs known in the United States for hosting, Take Home Chef, on TLC as well as appearances on Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Bravo’s Top Chef Masters and Top Chef Junior, NBC’s Today, Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen, PBS’s Field Trip with Curtis Stone, and Rachael Ray. Chef Stone opened his first restaurant, Maude, in Beverly Hills in 2014, and his second establishment, Gwen, in 2016. In 2019, he was awarded a Michelin star. Curtis Stone believes that food is best when you trust Mother Nature to eat what she provides in season since you don’t have to do too much to make the food taste great.

“I specifically designed my houseware products for the home chef to provide kitchen solutions for making cooking enjoyable and hassle-free. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with C3 to offer my line and to get cooking with you. Fresh ingredients and the right equipment are always in season and will make you a big winner in the kitchen,” said Chef Stone.

About Concept:3

Since its inception, Concept:3 has understood that the key to a player retention strategy is to utilize gifting programs that include luxurious products. Concept:3 is your one-stop shop for delivering high-quality gifts to distribute to your most-valued patrons. As a leading institution in corporate and tribal gaming in the U.S. and Canada, Concept:3’s primary market is tribal gaming casinos, but they service all casino markets leaving “no stone unturned.” The company focuses on increasing casino traffic by growing the number of players that come to the casino to receive a loyalty gift. There are more than 500 tribal properties in the United States and 1,000+ casino properties in the U.S. alone. Concept: 3 prides itself on bringing its customers’ exclusive high-end brands to the gaming Industry.



For more information, please visit https://www.concept3lv.com.

For additional press inquiries please email, press@concept3lv.com.