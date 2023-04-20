BorgWarner Inc. expanding Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – BorgWarner Inc. (BorgWarner), a global leader in mobility solutions, today announced plans to expand its facility in Oconee County. The company’s $42.7 million investment will create 122 new jobs.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, BorgWarner is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, with 52,000 employees at 92 locations in 24 countries. For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader, bringing successful mobility innovation to market.

With operations in Oconee County since 1996, BorgWarner plans to upfit its current facility at 15545 Wells Highway in Seneca to support new electric vehicle (EV) business as part of its “Charging Forward” initiative. The additional investment will allow the company to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity of EV battery systems in North America to support growing customer demand in the region.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2024. Individuals interested in joining the BorgWarner team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

”BorgWarner is pleased to continue to invest in South Carolina and Oconee County, creating more jobs in the community while expanding our manufacturing and production footprint to support exciting new technologies. We appreciate the collaboration of the state and county in this exciting venture.”

-BorgWarner President and Chief Executive Officer Frédéric Lissalde

“BorgWarner’s expansion gives further evidence of South Carolina’s talented and dedicated workforce. Congratulations to BorgWarner, and we are proud to continue to support their growth in South Carolina.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has the aptitude not only to attract world-class companies, but also to provide opportunities for businesses to thrive. We are excited that BorgWarner continues to expand its existing operations in Oconee County, and we celebrate our long-standing partnership.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Oconee County couldn’t be more excited and pleased that BorgWarner has selected their Seneca facility for this major investment. BorgWarner is one of our premier advanced manufacturers, and their past and current commitments to grow and invest in our community over the past 25 years is very much appreciated. Their expansion is a testimonial to the business climate and workforce afforded by an Oconee County location and demonstrates why Oconee County is truly top shelf for business.”

-Oconee County District 3 Councilman Don Mize

FIVE FAST FACTS