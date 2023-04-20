Remoov Shares Sustainability Metrics for Earth Day

Remoov’s commitment to our planet and environment
365 days a year results in significant positive impact for our planet
— Luis Perez, founder and CEO of Remoov
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Remoov™, a recognized leader in home and commercial decluttering for furniture, electronics, appliances and more, is proud to celebrate Earth Day and share statistics regarding the impact of their environmentally consciousness operations and the prioritization of eco-friendly practices in the day-to-day operation of their businesses.
Remoov uses key industry metrics to measure the impact of their sustainability initiatives, and reported that both in 2022 and since their launch in 2018, through their upcycling efforts:
Tree Absorption Equivalent*
In 2022 - 18,060 trees
Since 2018 - 85,979 trees
Metric Tons of Waste Diverted from Landfills
In 2022 – 667.2 metric tons
Since 2018 - 3,492 metric tons
Reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) impact
In 2022 – 108.5 metric tons
Since 2018 – 516.6 metric tons
*Click here for an explanation on how CO2 Tree Absorption rates are calculated
Items diverted from landfills are either resold, responsibly recycled, or donated and both in 2022 and since their launch in 2018, these totaled:
Resold
In 2022 – 644,105 lbs - 226,680 ft3
Since 2018 - 4,103,558 lbs - 1,556,794 ft3
Donated
In 2022 - 454,533 lbs - 163,579 ft3
Since 2018 - 2,111,960 lbs - 658,147 ft3
Recycled
In 2022 - 371,787 lbs - 121,010 ft3
Since 2018 - 1,481,278 lbs - 508,647 ft3
TOTAL
In 2022 - 1,470,425 lbs - 511,269 ft3
Since 2018 - 7,696,796 lbs - 2,723,588 ft3
“Today is Earth Day, when everyone is conscious of protecting our environment and our responsibility to be more eco-friendly in our activities,” said Luis Perez, founder and CEO of Remoov. “But at Remoov, we do this 365 days every year. Remoov’s mission is to upcycle as many used items as we can, giving them new life for purchasers through our consignment shops, branded as ‘The Local Flea’ and our distribution network. This upcycle process has a significant and measurable impact in reducing carbon footprint and smog, diverting reusable items from landfills, and saving water and trees. We’re incredibly proud of our environmentally-conscious operations and we have been recognized as one of the ‘101 Most Innovative United States Based Sustainability Companies’ in 2022 by Futurology.life. And as we move forward, we will continue to strive to do even more to help protect our planet for future generations.”
Remoov serves their customers by picking up items no longer desired and reselling them in their affiliated consignment shops, donating them to local non-profits, or otherwise responsibly recycling these items. As consumer demands shift towards using upcycled or previously-owned furniture, appliances and electronics, consignment shops like The Local Flea, with stores in Phoenix, Miami and San Francisco (owned and operated by Remoov), are striving to keep their showrooms full for shoppers. Adding to the growing demand are the supply chain disruptions that have plagued the retail industry in the wake of the pandemic and an ever increasing public interest in purchasing recycled and upcycled goods and act as a responsible citizen of our planet focused on sustainability and protecting our environment.
