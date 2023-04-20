Southern Sky Brands Announces Belushi’s Farm House Strains are Now Available to Mississippi’s Patients

Southern Sky Brands and Belushi's Farm announce a new partnership, and Belushi’s Farm Founder Jim Belushi to Make VIP Appearance in Oxford.
Southern Sky Brands is a golden ray of hope. Their facility, cultivation, depth of research into the science, and passion for the healing plant aligns with the passion of Belushi's Farm”
— Jim Belushi
OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Sky Brands and Belushi's Farm are excited to announce their industry changing Partnership! Both brands have partnered together to bring new strains to Mississippi, and are now being grown in Southern Sky Brand’s state of the art facility in Canton! These house strains are exclusively grown with Belushi’s Farm and Southern Sky Brands high standards in mind. Both brands are proud to announce that the Blues Brothers strain will be Delta Dream, and the Belushi’s Farm strain will be known as Watermelon Tree. Both will be in dispensaries statewide by early May.
Southern Sky Brands will be growing select Belushi's Farm proprietary strains in the future, stay tuned for updates!
Additionally, the public and press will be able to meet Jim Belushi, get autographs and photos at a special meet and greet in the Southern Sky Brands tent at the Double Decker Arts Festival downtown Oxford on Saturday, April 29. Additionally, Steve Merritt, Chief Operations Officer, Beau Cox, Chief Pharmacist Officer, and Blake Smith, Chief Science Officer for Southern Sky Brands, will also be there to answer questions and provide more information, especially for potential patients who think they may qualify for medical cannabis treatment.
Southern Sky Brands and Belushi’s Farm are committed to providing patients with safe and effective medical cannabis products. Both companies are proud to be leading the way in this rapidly growing industry. Belushi's Farm is dedicated to the compassion and empathy for those struggling with opiate addiction, veterans with PTSD, cancer, anxiety, pain, and seizures.
Steve Merritt, Chief Operating Officer of Southern Sky Brands, believes Mississippi patients will value the partnership with Belushi’s Farm. “The Team at Southern Sky Brands is beyond excited to welcome Belushi's Farm and Blues Brothers cannabis to Mississippi. Jim Belushi has been an advocate for the medicine for years, entering the market with 48 plants in 2015 and hasn’t looked back. Belushi's Farm and Blues Brothers are a brand we are excited to partner with as they share our belief that cannabis medicine should be done with the safety and wellbeing of the patient in mind.”
"Southern Sky Brands is a golden ray of hope. Their facility, cultivation, depth of research into the science, and passion for the healing plant aligns with the passion of Belushi's Farm," said Jim Belushi. "We want to provide every patient in Mississippi with a pathway to healing. We've searched from Amsterdam to Afghanistan to Columbia to Big Sur for our genetics — original landrace strains, the original medicine. We have passed on our tissue culture and seeds to Southern Sky so that they can help the medical patients in Mississippi. That is our Mission from God (Blues Brothers 1980). I'm looking forward to meeting the Mississippi patients on April 29th."
About Southern Sky Brands:
Southern Sky Brands is a vertically integrated provider of Mississippi-made, plant-based medicine. Founded by native Mississippians, Southern Sky Brands is building a modern indoor cultivation facility that will utilize cutting-edge vertical grow technologies and meet FDA-regulated Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and the Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards (FOCUS) certifications. Southern Sky Brands looks forward to setting the standard for medicinal quality while bringing natural medical relief to the patients of Mississippi.
About Belushi’s Farm:
What began as a meager 48 plants during Oregon's medical marijuana program in 2015, today Belushi's Farm encompasses a sprawling and spiritual 93 acres with 1,800 feet of Rogue River riverfront in Southern Oregon's Banana Belt where the sun, water and air make the perfect combination to sustain naturally powerful and beautiful cannabis. Belushi’s Farm is home to a range of offerings including The Blues Brothers, Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica (a rare strain from the Hindu Kush region that became known in the '70s as "The Smell of SNL”), Good Ugly Weed, and GROWING BELUSHI on The Discovery Channel. Having suffered the loss of his brother John to an overdose, and his own journey learning and healing through cultivating cannabis, the farm's proprietor, performer Jim Belushi, is a proponent of the plant's beneficial properties across a spectrum of uses.
