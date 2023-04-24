Juntoku International Signs a New Strategic Fund Assurance Agreement with a Leading Investment Company

The company reinforces the strategies to deliver outstanding products and services to customers in the Asia Pacific Region.
OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced that it has extended the duration and geographic scope of its strategic Pan-Asian Fund Assurance collaboration with a leading investment firm, the credentials of which will be disclosed once all points of the agreement are approved.
A comprehensive variety of Juntoku International's fund and financial coverage will be solely marketed through branches under the conditions of the new agreement in all countries where Juntoku International is subject to applicable regulations.
Juntoku International and the investment company have agreed to investigate new options to work outside of the Asia Pacific area in the future, subject to existing confidential agreements and regulatory constraints, as part of their intention to strengthen the strategic Fund Assurance collaboration.
“Our collaboration with the investment firm will provide significant benefits to customers and stockholders. Our partner is one of the industry’s outstanding, recognized and influential investment companies, and we are delighted to be associated with it. The outcomes we will accomplish in Asia will be self-evident. Our teams are familiar with and respect one another, and they will work well together”, said Baisho Akemi, Senior Vice President of Juntoku International.
Regarding the new agreement, Yoshino Asumi, Director of Investment Politics, commented: “We are confident in our ability to deliver great products and services to a large base of customers throughout the Asia Pacific region while also creating considerable wealth for our shareholders. We're particularly enthusiastic about the potential of extending both organizations' expertise to additional fast-growing emerging economies, where savings and protection are in high demand.”
About Juntoku International
Juntoku-International.com is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.