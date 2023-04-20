Mozambique’s longest running Premier Mining&Energy Conference and Exhibition, plays host to regional&global stakeholders

MMEC held under the theme, "Utilizing Mozambique's Natural Resources for Transformational & Sustainable Economic Development"

LONDON, OFFICE 403, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The stage is set for The 9th Mozambique Mining & Energy Conference and Exhibition, #MMEC is scheduled to take place at the Joachim Chissano Conference Centre in Maputo from April 26th to April 27th, 2023, held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, with more than 300+ high-level industry experts and professionals from over 25+ countries expected to attend, MMEC 2023 is the perfect opportunity for participants to explore investment opportunities and connect with regional stakeholders including high-level delegations from Angola, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and global investors such as Sasol, TotalEnergies, Mozambique Rovuma Ventures, Jindal Africa, and Vulcan International amongst others.

The event is organized by AME Trade, in association with, Empresa Nacional De Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), and the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, Republic of Mozambique.

Held under the theme, "Utilizing Mozambique's Natural Resources for Transformational & Sustainable Economic Development," the event promises to showcase the latest project progress, policies, and strategic initiatives for Mozambique's critical mining and energy sectors. And with distinguished speakers such as Honorable Carlos J. Zacarias, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of the Republic of Mozambique, already confirmed, the stage is set for a dynamic exchange of insights including regional collaborative efforts at the upcoming event, which has already garnered confirmed attendance from esteemed industry leaders.

Confirmed distinguished speakers to name a few include:

● His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Honourable President of the Republic of Mozambique

● Honorable Carlos J. Zacarias, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of the Republic of Mozambique

● Dr. Estêvão Tomás Rafael Pale, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH)

● Hon. Magna Mudyiwa, Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development, Zimbabwe

● Ovidio Rodolfo, Vice President and Country Manager, Sasol, Mozambique

● Senior Representative, TotalEnergies

● Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)

● Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Vulcan Mozambique

● Motlokwe Sebake, General Manager for Commercial and Corporate Affairs Services, Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Company (ROMPCO)

● Hon. Peter Hendrick Vrooman, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique

● Elias Daudi, Director General, INAMI

● Beatriz Simas Magalhães, Country Chief Executive, Bureau Veritas Moçambique, Lda

● Gareth Clifton, Mozambique Manager, Kenmare Resources

● Parshant Kumar Goyal, CEO, JSPL Mozambique Minerais Lda

● Olga Utchavo Madeira, Director of Renewable Energies, EDM

● Cláudio Francisco Antóno Dambe, Director of Electrification and Projects (DEP), EDM

● Samir Salé, Country and Business Development Director, Globeleq Energia Moçambique

● Ziyad Adam, Head of Oil and Gas, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Bank Group

● Senior Representative, ENI Rovuma Basin

● Daniel Lam Chun, Group Executive Indian Ocean Lusophone Africa, TDB Group

● Rachid Amui, Economics Affairs Officer, UNCTAD

● Hassan Dassat, Senior Manager Local Content, Sasol

MMEC 2023 isn't just about discussing the future of Mozambique's mining and energy sectors; it's also about showcasing the incredible progress already being made. That's why sponsors and exhibitors, such as Gold Sponsor - Sasol, Silver Sponsors - Mozambique LNG | Total Energies; Rompco; Bronze Sponsors - Vivo Energy Mozambique; Standard Bank; Bureau Veritas; Associate Sponsors - Jindal; Vulcan; CGA; Emose; Partners - British High Commission Maputo; EDM; INP; AGMM; Funae; Association Partners - CARIMBO; AMER; Confederation of Economic Associations; Mozambique Women of Energy; France Mozambique Chamber of Commerce; Mozpark; Amepetrol, have already confirmed their participation.

"Business works better face-to-face, and MMEC 2023 is the perfect platform to demonstrate a commitment to doing business in Mozambique," said a spokesperson for AME Mozambique, the local office of AME trade UK "This is an unrivaled opportunity to learn from industry leaders, explore investment opportunities, and connect with key stakeholders."

