Dan Chan Magic Leverages BDR.ai To Find New Clients, Connect With TV and Print Media Companies, and Gather Feedback About A Business Venture He's Starting
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Chan, world-renowned magician, and entrepreneur is pleased to announce his partnership with BDR.ai Reachout, a cutting-edge AI-powered sales platform. As an innovative magician, Chan has long been interested in finding ways to use technology to enhance his craft so that he can focus on performing magic, and with this partnership, Dan saves several hours each week allowing him to focus on magic, and his family.
With BDR.ai Reachout, Chan's team will be able to leverage the power of AI to generate highly targeted leads, automate email and social media outreach, and even schedule meetings. This allows them to focus on what they do best - delivering world-class entertainment experiences for their clients. Chan has been using BDR.ai for the past two years to generate new clients, press coverage, and even television and print media coverage.
"I'm always looking for ways to innovate and stay ahead of the curve," said Chan. "BDR.ai Reachout is a game-changer in the sales world, and I'm thrilled to be a customer of this cutting edge technology for the past few years."
Chan has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, performing for everyone from tech billionaires to Hollywood celebrities. He has been featured in numerous media outlets, including Business Insider, CNBC, and The Business of Business. Chan's performances are known for their incredible illusions, mind-bending mentalism, and impeccable showmanship.
"I'm excited to see how BDR.ai Reachout will continue to help us grow our business," said Chan. "With this technology, we can be more efficient and effective in our process, which means we can focus on creating even more amazing experiences for our clients."
BDR.ai is a sales automation and artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses accelerate their sales process. With BDR.ai, sales teams can streamline their lead generation, lead enrichment, and lead prioritization efforts, giving them more time to focus on closing deals. To learn more, visit bdr.ai.
