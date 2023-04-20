Juntoku International Launches a New International Small-Mid Cap Fund

The company's new offer is designed to provide investors excellent risk-adjusted profits.
OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced the introduction of the Juntoku International Global Small-Mid Cap Fund, a new offering that gives investors direct access to global small and mid-cap companies' outstanding development and risk-adjusted outcomes.
By combining the firm's regional team of experts with many years of expertise in small and mid-cap investing in Asia Pacific region and beyond, the new service provides clients with an unparalleled global strategy.
“The major goal of Juntoku International's current offer is to provide its clients with greater returns and more portfolio options, given that small and mid-cap firms account for more than half of all companies globally”, said Watanabe Eiko, Managing Director and Product Manager at Juntoku International. “Many investors concentrate their efforts on major multinational corporations. Therefore, we feel smaller company prospects are underrepresented and disadvantaged in their portfolios”, added Mr. Watanabe.
According to the company’s analysts, it has been analytically proven that small and mid-cap companies have provided greater absolute returns than large-cap companies. It is considered that increasing exposure to smaller and mid-sized global firms will help investors diversify their portfolios and increase the likelihood of strong returns.
The Fund's lead manager will be Oswin Tadman, who received multiple rewards and grants for Portfolio Management activity. He will concentrate on Asia Pacific prospects. A group of other Portfolio Managers will manage the Fund and focus on measuring possibilities outside of the area.
“In light of all of these factors, we can safely state that our capable, internationally and regionally focused investment teams have the in-depth regional and worldwide market expertise required to achieve long-term success in this category”, said Oswin Tadman, Managing Director of Multi-Asset Investments at Juntoku International.
About Juntoku International
Juntoku International is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
