Digital Transformation Week Europe Unveils Impressive Speaker Line-up

Senior execs from top tech companies will converge at The RAI, Amsterdam to unveil their latest strategies & insights surrounding digital transformation
We're thrilled to welcome some of the industry's most influential and knowledgeable experts to share their Digital Transformation insights and expertise.”
— Lia Richards, Head of Conference
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, some of the world's top tech companies will converge at The RAI in Amsterdam, as their top executives take the stage to unveil their latest strategies and insights surrounding digital transformation.
Digital Transformation Week Europe will take place on 26-27 September 2023 at the RAI in Amsterdam to bring together industry-leading technology companies, giving attendees the opportunity to discover the latest trends and solutions within Digital Transformation. With over 6,000 tech enthusiasts expected, the event is sure to be one of the largest Digital Transformation expos in the world. Previous editions of the event were attended by the representatives of companies such as: AWS, Deloitte, Phillips, HSBC, Nestlé, Levi Strauss, Danone, just to mention a few!
Digital Transformation Week Europe has just announced the latest additions to the line-up of speakers! Get ready to be inspired as the experts share their insights and expert knowledge in the form of presentations and in-depth panel sessions.
New Speakers include:
• Manyana Schmitz, Senior Director Digital Optimization & Transformation at PVH Corp.
• Christiaan van der Waal, Global VP Digital at FedEx
• Kevin Gamble, Chief Digital Officer at IKEA Netherlands
• Kian Abolfazlian, Director, Data Transformation Leader, IGT Business Cluster at Philips
• Jose Ferrel, Head of Technology Management Services at Netflix
• Gladis Araujo, VP of Global Quantity Systems and Supply Chain at Mattel
• Head of IT & Technology PMO at Coca-Cola HBC
• Anh Tran, Lead Consultant – Data at DevoTeam
• Vytautas Aseris, PhD, Director of Engineering at Vinted
• Pradeep Jadhav, Director, Data Science, Digital Global at BNY Mellon
• Maxim Foursa, Head of Application Data Services at Booking.com
Digital Transformation week offers a variety of presentations and panel discussions, led by industry experts and thought leaders. The sessions within the agendas will cover a range of topics from Transformation Infrastructure, Future of Work, Employee Experience & Automation, Customer Experience, Digital Transformation & Sustainability, Digital Twin, and Hybrid Cloud. Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that they can apply to their own businesses.
In addition to all the exciting presentations, the Digital Transformation Week will feature an impressive line-up of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest technology solutions, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends.
The event’s official networking party will take place at the Strandzuid Boathouse, next to the RAI, Amsterdam! The networking party will allow Gold and Ultimate pass holders to share the experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with complimentary drinks & tasty bites provided.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Emma Petala
Digital Transformation Week
+441179809023 ext.
email us here