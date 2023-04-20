Mandi Macias’ newest EP 'Teenage Eulogy' marks her transition into adulthood

“Teenage Eulogy” will be available on every popular streaming platform on April 28th.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandi Macias, the rising popstar in the music industry, is proud to announce her latest EP, 'Teenage Eulogy”. The EP will be released on all major streaming platforms on April 28, 2023. The EP is a powerful collection of songs that debut Mandi's growth from an insecure teenage girl into a confident, defiant woman. The album features five tracks that showcase Mandi's unique sound and talent as a songwriter.

'Teenage Eulogy' is a deeply personal album that explores the challenges and experiences of growing up. Mandi's lyrics are honest, vulnerable, and relatable, capturing the confusion, excitement, and fear of leaving adolescence behind. Each song represents a different aspect of her journey, from the bittersweet memories of first love to the unbearable pressures placed on her as she matures.

"I wanted to create an EP that captures the emotions and experiences of transitioning from a teenager to becoming a woman," said Mandi. "It's a period of growth, change, and self-discovery, and I wanted to share my journey with others who may be going through the same thing."

Mandi's musical style blends indie pop and alternative rock with catchy melodies and introspective lyrics. Her vocals are powerful and emotive, adding depth and dimension to each track. 'Teenage Eulogy' is a testament to her growth as an artist and person. This allows her to connect with her listeners personally and intimately.

The producer of the song “Teenage Eulogy” is Marky Style, who has worked with artists such as Royal & The Serpent, Beauty School Dropout, and Lauren Sanderson. “Tell Me It's OK” and “You Ain't A Man” was produced by Redeye.

The album will be available on April 28, 2023, on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

Mandi Macias is a rising star in the music industry, with a growing fan base and a unique sound that sets her apart from her peers. 'Teenage Eulogy' is a must-listen for anyone who has experienced the transition from adolescence to adulthood and is looking for music that speaks to their journey.

For more information, please visit: www.Mandimacias.com

For updates, follow Mandi Macias on all social media and streaming platforms: https://zez.am/officialmandimacias

Presave the EP “Teenage Eulogy” by Mandi Macias at: https://ffm.to/e5q8do4