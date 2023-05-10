Global UAV Drones Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

UAV Drones Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “UAV Drones Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the UAV drones market. As per TBRC’s UAV drones market forecast, the UAV drones market size is expected to grow to $52.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

Increasing defense spending is expected to propel the growth of the UAV drone industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest UAV drones industry share. Major players in the UAV drones global market include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., AeroVironment Inc.

UAV Drones Market Segments

1) By Product: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid

2) By Component: Camera, Battery, Propulsion System, Controller, Sensor, Other Components

3) By End-Use: Military And Defense, Retail, Construction, Agriculture, Entertainment, Law Enforcement, Other End Uses

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are aircraft that can fly without the presence of pilots on board. Structures of unmanned aircraft include the aircraft factor, sensor payloads, and a ground control station. They can be operated by onboard digital devices or remotely controlled devices.

