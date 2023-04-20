This Week's #1 Song, Fly Together by Intelligent Diva feat Sean Kingston second week in a row
IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown 20 - 11 Week Ending April 22 2023
IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown 10 - 1 Week Ending April 22 2023
IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown for Week Ending April 22, 2023
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio is now reporting playlists to music tracking agencies for national charting purposes. IRMIX Radio's format is RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music. IRMIX Radio is currently accepting songs for airplay with the caveat that any song submitted that is older than 90 days old will not be eligible for charting.
To be considered for IRMIX Radio's top 20 countdown the songs must be less than 90 days old. Please be sure to follow the instructions carefully for submission of your track(s) or it will be rejected. Prior to your track being submitted please be sure to include detailed information. Artist name, track name, album name if applicable, release date, artist social media for tagging, and biography.
Additionally, IRMIX Radio has promotion opportunities available for independent artists, to learn more about the opportunities please visit our website.
IRMIX Radio’s Top 20 Indie Countdown for Week Ending, April 22, 2023
20. PT the Gospel Spitter Featuring Stephen Voyce – Kingdom
19. DimeMan – Bedroom
18. Parallel – The Black Man
17. Rhymie Lee – Fight Night
16. O.K Tone – Got to Tell You
15. Dossi – I Want You
14. Nisha Nandez – Hurt So Bad
13. Tiny Ray Featuring CoCo Chaniels – About the Check
12. Beauty in the Breakdown – Thinking Bout You
11. Kasha – I want You
10. ArtherRay Featuring Sluggah – No Love
9. Only 1 Theory – Hard Smoke
8. Monica P. – Choices
7. Chisom – Yes, Yes (Lagos Nights)
6. LaWanda Lee – Reminisce
5. Reckless Rhymacide – We Came to Party
4. Intelligent Diva Featuring Sean Kingston – How to Flex
3. Eempy – Groovy Attitude (Ridwaan Remix)
2. Melo Young – Just the Beginning
1. Intelligent Diva featuring Sean Kingston – Fly Together
For the second week in a row, Intelligent Diva Featuring Sean Kingston soars at the top spot with Fly Together. IRMIX Radio saw a new entry into the top 20 countdown with PT the Gospel Spitter Featuring Stephen Voyce with Kingdom. IRMIX Radio’s Top 20 Indie Countdown is based on the number of plays and requests received for a particular artist and or track.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
IRMIX Radio, LLC
IRMIX Radio
+1 3135408582
submissions@irmixradio.net