Selectable Kelvin LED Bollard Light - Marine Grade Finish

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of a new line of Selectable Kelvin, Selectable Wattage LED Bollard Lights, ARRI. ARRI LED bollard lights allow you to easily select the perfect Kelvin temperature and lumen output for your location. These fixtures incorporate the latest surround lighting technology, known as “Type V Optics”.

In this technology, LEDs are mounted in the head and aimed down, reflecting off of the cone reflector for wide 360° light distribution, in turn reducing unwanted glare and providing a comfortable and welcoming ambiance without any unseemly shadows. This premium build bollard includes EXTREME-LIFE L70 LEDs, which provide 153,000 hours of maintenance-free functionality and is also IP66 rated against water jets making it ideal for wet locations. The ARRI’s range’s Marine-Grade finish provides maximum life and durability.

“ARRI Selectable Kelvin LED Bollard Lights facilitate selection of the Kelvin and lumen output most suitable for each location”. said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.

Selectable Kelvin temperatures range from cool white (3000K), to natural white (4000K) and to warm white (5000K), whilst the selectable lumen outputs are 30%, 50% 75%, and 100%. The ARRI range incorporates a built-in motion sensor which adjusts the lumen output when movement is detected, maximizing energy efficiency and reducing your energy bills. The ARRI aluminum alloy material is finished with a superior dual coat finish of AKZO powder, providing strong corrosion resistance rated at >500H on salt spray tests. ARRI fixtures come with a five-year warranty as standard when operated in temperatures between -30°C and 45°C. ARRI comes in two different dimensions, one with a smaller height of 18.7” and another with a larger height of 42”.

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.