Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests lawless gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station arrested a gang member with an extensive criminal history.

On April 19, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties at the I-35 checkpoint apprehended one subject determined to be in the country illegally. The subject, a 26-year-old Mexican national, Heriberto Bustos-Bautista, was identified as a member of the Latin Kings gang.

Bustos-Bautista had previously been convicted of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon and served 8 years in prison, he has also been previously deported.

Bustos-Bautista will be held pending processing for felony Re-Entry.

