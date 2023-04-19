Nine in distress rescued by Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol

Warroad, M.N. - U.S. Border Patrol agents and multiple local emergency agencies rescued a group of nine individuals in distress after exposure to harsh weather conditions near Warroad, Minnesota. All of them were transported, with one being medically airlifted, to regional medical facilities for treatment related to the cold weather exposure.

On April 18, at approximately 4:50 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a group of individuals in distress near Warroad. Agents were notified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Canada, who had received an emergency phone call from one of the members of the group. Agents located the group in a flooded bog west of Warroad. Border Patrol agents provided immediate care as medical first responders and contacted local emergency medical services and law enforcement agencies for additional assistance. When agents arrived on scene, they determined the temperatures in the bog were below freezing and they would require special equipment to reach the group. The agents were able to rescue the men from the frigid water by wearing protective suits protecting them from the freezing water.

Agents determined the group of nine men had entered the United States illegally from Canada. The men ranged from age 19 to 46, with seven of them being citizens of Mexico. All of them did not have the proper immigration documents allowing them to enter or remain in the United States legally and were subsequently determined to be illegally present. Seven of the migrants were processed and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while the other two migrants continue to receive medical care because of their exposure to the elements. Due to their medical condition, agents have been unable to ascertain their nationality .

“This is an excellent example of our agents and local partners working together to prevent tragedy,” said Chief Patrol Agent Scott D. Garrett. “The outcome could have been much worse if not for the quick notification from RCMP and the response of our agents.”