Port of San Luis agriculture specialists intercept first-in-nation pest in produce shipment

This is the first time Osbornellus salsus has been identified in the country

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Port of San Luis made a significant discovery, intercepting a pest identified as Osbornellus salsus. The finding marks the first time this species has been identified in the United States.

Osbornellus salsus

The discovery was made by CBP agriculture specialists during a routine inspection of a radicchio shipment arriving from Mexico. A specimen was collected and forwarded to an entomologist at the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine. The USDA's National Identification Service confirmed the insect was Osbornellus salsus and verified it as a "first-in-the-nation" interception.

Osbornellus salsus is a type of leafhopper, an insect that feeds on plants by sucking sap from grasses, trees, and shrubs. Some leafhoppers are known to transmit various plant diseases and pathogens, posing a potential threat to U.S. agriculture.

In accordance with protocol, the radicchio shipment was safeguarded and returned to Mexico.

“CBP agriculture specialists are highly trained in detecting harmful pests. They do an excellent job in determining the admissibility of agriculture commodities,” said Director of Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez, Tucson Field Office. “We have a great working relationship with our USDA partners and together we protect the nation from a variety of evolving dynamic threats such as invasive pests that could harm the United States’ agriculture resources.”

CBP agriculture specialists have extensive experience in biological sciences and agriculture inspection. More information on this career is available at: http://www.cbp.gov/border-security/protecting-agriculture.

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles, and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. They also carry out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, immigration and trade law enforcement, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.