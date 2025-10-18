CBP seizes more than $738K in cocaine at Hidalgo Port of Entry

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo Port of Entry intercepted more than $738,000 in alleged cocaine in one enforcement action.

“Our officers’ expertise with our tools and technology is second to none as illustrated by this interception of over $738,000 in hard narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 55.34 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On Oct 14, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a silver Mitsubishi SUV attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 22 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 55.34 pounds (25.10 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $738,843.

CBP OFO officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

