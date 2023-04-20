Equity.com Invests in Intelligage

Equity.com, a leading technology investment firm, has made a strategic investment in Intelligage, a customer engagement cloud company.

ST. LOUIS, MO., UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equity.com, a leading technology investment firm, has made a strategic investment in Intelligage, a customer engagement cloud company. The investment will empower Intelligage to further develop its innovative AI and support its upcoming rebrand from CompleteCSM to Intelligage.

Equity.com and Intelligage first connected at the annual SaaStr conference in 2022, where Intelligage won Equity.com’s pitch competition for $100k. Equity.com Cofounder, David Karandish, saw significant alignment between Intelligage and his current startup Capacity, an AI-powered support automation solution.

Equity.com went on to become the lead investor in Intelligage’s seed round. “We knew right away that we wanted to be a part of Intelligage’s journey,” said Karandish. “Even in a competitive environment like SaaStr, their pitch stood out. Their use of AI to improve intent predictions and drive customer journeys aligns perfectly with Capacity’s own mission.”

As a result of the investment, Equity.com will become a minority shareholder in Intelligage and work closely with the company’s leadership to support its growth strategy. By interpreting buyer intent with AI, Intelligage helps sales, customer success, and marketing teams to grow and retain their customer bases.

“Partnering with Equity.com is a significant milestone for Intelligage as we launch our AI Coach and expand our prediction and journey capabilities,” said Bryan Plaster, Cofounder and CEO of Intelligage. “The recent tectonic shift from in-person to digital meetings has made go-to-market teams more efficient. However, the majority of what’s communicated is not captured. Intelligage surfaces non-verbal communication and EQ to make coaching more personalized, forecasting more accurate, and churn predictions more effective.”

The Equity.com and Intelligage teams look forward to growing their relationship beyond investment and using each other’s solutions as customers. “We’re so grateful that Jason Lemkin and the SaaStr team provide the opportunity for companies like ours to connect, build strategic relationships, and grow,” said Karandish.

About Equity.com

Equity.com is a leading technology incubator focused on investing in, building and growing high-performing, technology-enabled businesses. Cofounders David Karandish and Chris Sims are serial entrepreneurs with 17 years of experience as founders of 8 start-ups.

About Capacity

Capacity is a support automation platform that uses AI to deflect repetitive questions, automate mundane tasks, and connect disparate systems in one platform. They work with 1500+ customers to automate both customer support and team member support across SMS, Web, Mobile, Email, MS Teams and Slack. Proudly based in St. Louis, MO.

About Intelligage

Intelligage is an intelligent engagement cloud platform that uses AI to infuse EQ into first party intent data on every video call. They help companies create world class teams with AI coaching, buyer and customer predictions, and taking actions on the customer journey at exactly the right time. They work with thousands of users at both small and enterprise customers to make coaching more personalized, forecasting more accurate, and churn predictions more effective. Proudly based in Dallas, Texas.

