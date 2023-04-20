PREMIER SUBARU AND PREMIER SUBARU MIDDLEBURY DONATE $165,000 TO CAMP RISING SUN - A CAMP FOR KIDS WITH CANCER

Robert J Alvine Presenting Camp Rising Sun With A Donation from Premier Subaru in Branford, CT
BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J Alvine, President of Premier Subaru, presented Shawn Heffernan, CEO of Camp Rising Sun, with a checks totaling $165,000 at the dealership’s facilities in Middlebury and Branford, CT. This donation, the largest yet by the company, represented the proceeds from the annual “Share the Love” event, in which anyone who purchased or leased a new Subaru could chose a $250 donation to one of four national charities – ASPCA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels Association of America, the National Park Foundation – or a fifth local charty for their customers to support. Premier Subaru selected Camp Rising Sun as their “hometown charity” for the 2022-2023 Share the Love Campaign for the seventh year in a row.
Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury are proud to have provided a 100% matched dollars from Subaru of America directly to provide additional impact to Camp Rising Sun. This included a portion of every service repair order completed during the campaign as well.
“Our customers have the choice of five different amazing charities, and, nearly every single one chose Camp Rising Sun” said Mr. Alvine. “We are honored to continue to be a partner in supporting such a deserving organization.”
Camp Rising Sun was designed to provide a safe, nurturing environment to children ages 5 through 17 who have been diagnosed with cancer. Camp Week takes places at Camp Jewell YMCA in Colebrook, CT. Camp Rising Sun has been around since 1983 and has grown to well over 100 campers each year. The dollars provided by Premier Subaru, under the most recent Share the Love Program, will support more than 150 campers this year.
Over the last 15 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $256 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national charities and over 1,440 hometown charities.
Premier Subaru has donated more than $550,000 to Camp Rising Sun in the last 7 years – and supported more than 350 campers.
Premier Subaru is located at 155 North Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. Premier Subaru Middlebury is located at 1660 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT.
Premier Subaru is a Subaru Love Promise Gold Retailer for more than 13 years running, plus have been A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau since 2001. Premier Subaru Middlebury is a continual award winning Love Promise Community Award Winner and also an A+ rated dealership with the Better Business Bureau. Both Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury have also been involved in a number of philanthropic organizations including the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, Meals on Wheels, the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, Toys for Tots, The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, the Branford Compassion Club, The Branford Jazz on the Green Series and many more. For more information on Premier Subaru, visit www.premiersubaru.com. Information on Premier Subaru Middlebury can be found at www.premiersubarumiddlebury.com
