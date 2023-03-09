Premier Subaru Donates a Subaru Ascent To The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter In Branford, CT
BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Subaru of Branford, CT, has always been committed to making a difference in their community. In a recent act of kindness, Premier Subaru donated a new Subaru Ascent to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford. This generous donation was made to support the shelter's efforts to provide a better quality of life for animals in need.
Robert J Alvine Presents Laura Burban of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter the Keys to a Subaru Ascent
Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter that provides shelter, food, medical care, and adoption services for homeless pets in the Branford area. The shelter is dedicated to promoting responsible pet guardianship and working to end the overpopulation of feral cats in the community. Their mission is to protect the public, provide excellent animal care, find good homes for their animal guests, and to run a well-organized, efficient shelter with a rehabilitation through education philosophy.
Robert Alvine, President of Premier Subaru, spoke about the importance of supporting local organizations like the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter: "We are thrilled to be able to support the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter with this donation. Their commitment to animal welfare and responsible pet ownership aligns with our own values as a dealership. We hope that this donation will help the shelter continue their important work of providing a safe and caring environment for animals in need."
Premier Subaru's donation of a new Subaru Ascent will help the shelter's staff and volunteers transport the animals safely and comfortably. This three-row SUV has ample space for the animals to ride in, as well as plenty of room for necessary supplies. This donation will go a long way in helping the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter provide better care for the animals in their charge.
Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter's dedication to animal welfare and responsible pet ownership has made a positive impact on the Branford community. The shelter's efforts to provide a safe and caring environment for animals in need align with Premier Subaru's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those around them. Premier Subaru is proud to support the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in their important mission.
Premier Subaru of Branford is a member of the Premier Auto Group. The Premier Auto Group started with a small Subaru store in Branford, then added a Kia store in Branford, followed by the Subaru store in Watertown (now in Middlebury). They recently added a new luxury showroom, Premier Premium, in Branford to bring the total to four Connecticut dealerships. Bob Alvine is the president of the Premier Auto Group and takes pride in the dealerships’ unique approach. They are the only auto group in the state to employ non-commissioned salespeople, who are compensated based on customer satisfaction. The Premier Auto Group dealerships are great supporters of the local community and have been heavily involved in charitable work and donations since its inception. As proponent of giving back to the areas they serve, they’re proud to donate vehicles to support the mission of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, CT
