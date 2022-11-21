Connecticut’s Premier Auto Group Honors Veteran’s Day with Free Vehicles Presented to a Veteran and Military Family
Naugatuck Veteran and Glastonbury Family are Recipients of 2023 Subaru Foresters
Our veterans are among our nation’s most cherished individuals, and we take great pride in being able to help them as they transition to civilian life.”BRANFORD, CT, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middlebury and Branford Subaru dealerships of Connecticut’s Premier Auto Group honored a deserving veteran and a military family in a monumental way this past Veteran’s Day, presenting each with a brand-new Subaru in separate ceremonies. A 2023 Forester was presented to United States Marine Corps Corporal Roger Rua by the Middlebury dealership, while the family of the late U.S. Army Master Sargent Michael David Clark was the recipient at the Branford location.
— Robert J Alvine
“We were absolutely thrilled to present new vehicles to such a deserving veteran and a military family—both of whom will greatly benefit from this gift of reliable, free transportation,” said Premier Auto Group President Bob Alvine. “Our veterans are among our nation’s most cherished individuals, and we take great pride in being able to help them as they transition to civilian life.”
Roger Rua was born and raised in Connecticut and joined the military in January 2010 after feeling the call of duty to serve and protect his country. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and later deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, where he was wounded during combat and received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained. Roger was honored with several additional awards for his service, including the Combat Action Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and more. After four years of faithful service, he retired from the military and now resides in Naugatuck, CT with his family.
U.S. Army Master Sergeant Michael David Clark was born in Springfield, Mass. and grew up in Glastonbury, Conn. He joined the military in 2000 and served with honor, receiving several awards throughout his distinguished 22 years of service—including the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Action Badge and Combat Medical Badge. During training at Fort Gordon, Ga., prior to his next deployment, Michael tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a lightning strike. He is survived by his wife, Rachel, and their two children.
The two Subaru giveaways were presented in partnership with the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF). Since 2015, this organization has worked with partners across the country to award more than 145 payment-free vehicles to deserving veterans and their families. In addition to providing vehicles, MWSF supports combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses through family and financial mentorship connected programs. These programs provide critical transitional support to help cover housing, outdoor recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. To date, MWSF has enabled participants to pay-off more than $26 million in debt.
Roger and Rachel were selected to each receive a Subaru after applying to MWSF’s Transportation4Heroes program, which includes a rigorous vetting process to ensure selected veterans and/or their families are the most deserving recipients. MWSF works directly with veterans to ensure the gift of a payment-free vehicle assists in their transition out of the military and into their new civilian life.
The cost of the vehicles for this Veteran’s Day giveaway was covered completely by the Premier Auto Group, and is in addition to the Premier Dealership’s involvement with Subaru’s nationwide corporate commitment to giving back.
For 14 years, the leading automobile brand has hosted its Subaru Share the Love® event, which donates $250 for each new Subaru purchased or leased at participating retailers. New Subaru owners are given the privilege of choosing a local or national charity to receive their donation. To date, more than $227 million has been donated to 1,700 worthy charities through the Share the Love® event. This includes rescuing more than 74,000 animals through the ASPCA, granting 2,700 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and delivering more than 2.5 million meals through Meals on Wheels.
About Military Warriors Support Foundation
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, founded by Retired LTG Leroy Sisco, celebrating 15 years in 2022 of their mission to provide crucial transitional support for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses, and their families. Its programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development. The Foundation is on its way of awarding 1,000 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states and more than 145 payment-free vehicles. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. More than $26.2 million in hero personal debt has been paid off through the mentorship program.
About Premier Auto Group
The Premier Auto Group started with a small Subaru store in Branford, then added the Kia store in Branford, followed by the Subaru store in Watertown (now in Middlebury). They recently added a new luxury showroom, Premier Premium, in Branford to bring the total to four Connecticut dealerships. Bob Alvine is the president of the Premier Auto Group and takes pride in the dealerships’ unique approach. They are the only auto group in the state to employ non-commissioned salespeople, who are compensated based on customer satisfaction. The Premier Auto Group dealerships are great supporters of the local community and have been heavily involved in charitable work and donations since its inception. As proponent of giving back to the areas they serve, they’re proud to donate vehicles to support the mission of the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
