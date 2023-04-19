CORAL GABLES MUSEUM CELEBRATES MIAMI'S DIVERSITY WITH THE EXHIBITION "HUEMANS OF MIAMI"

Huemans of Miami

Coral Gables Museum announces its upcoming exhibition, Huemans of Miami, which will be displayed from April 21st to August 6th, 2023, at Galeras Gallery.

This collaborative project is a testament to the power of community and creativity, and we are excited to share it with our visitors.” — Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director of Coral Gables Museum

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum is proud to announce its upcoming exhibition, "Huemans of Miami", which will be on display from April 21st to August 6th, 2023, at Galeras Gallery. The show is a collaborative project that involves the WOW Center, Crystal Academy Coral Gables, seven local schools, and the office of Miami Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado. It is part of the Coral Gables Museum's celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of the WOW Center.

"Huemans of Miami" showcases the original artwork of neurodivergent artist Thalya Baker, as well as the work of local schools. It includes a large photography collage, and interactive, educational, and photo-friendly installations. The show also features a reproduction and documentation of the creation of an Autism Acceptance Flag designed by Haley Moss and crafted by students, therapists, and parents from Crystal Academy, now flying over City Hall.

"We are honored to host the Huemans of Miami exhibition, which spreads the message of neurodiversity and Autism Acceptance," said Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Museum. "This collaborative project is a testament to the power of community and creativity, and we are excited to share it with our visitors."

“It is a privilege to collaborate with all these wonderful organizations with the common goal of promoting acceptance of the neurodiverse community,” said Maria Palacio, Founder, and President of Crystal Academy Coral Gables.

“We’re excited to be working together with these wonderful organizations and the Coral Gables Museum to showcase the Huemans of Miami exhibition. Hueman was born from the idea that no matter the color of your skin, your gender, your age, your disability, we’re all more alike than different. A hue is a spectrum of color where every color melts into one another, and that’s what we are, we’re all hueman.” said the WOW Center.

The Coral Gables Museum invites everyone to come to see the show and learn about Autism Acceptance. Help us celebrate the diversity of Miami's community, the power of neurodiversity, and 50 years of excellence of the WOW Center.