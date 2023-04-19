Road closure on Iowa 10 at Jay Avenue in Orange City begins on Thursday, April 20

Posted on: April 19, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – April 19, 2023 – Drivers on Iowa 10 at Jay Avenue in Orange City need to be aware of an ongoing concrete paving project that may slow down their trip as crews close the roadway to traffic beginning on Thursday, April 20 until Thursday, May 4, weather permitting.

While crews work on this phase of the intersection reconstruction project, drivers on Iowa 10 will be detoured using Albany Avenue, Sioux County Road B-58, and Iowa 60.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us