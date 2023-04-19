April 19, 2023 - TWC Awards Training Grant to Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend for Partnership with Kingsville Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Bend College

Date: April 19, 2022

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend, in partnership with Kingsville Chamber of Commerce, a $150,000 Texas Industry Partnership (TIP) grant to create training programs to support Naval Air Station Kingsville through a collaboration with Coastal Bend College.

“Texas is fortunate to have Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend, Kingsville Chamber of Commerce, and Coastal Bend College collaborating with Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville to provide workforce training through the Texas Industry Partnership grant,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This partnership reflects an ongoing commitment from this community that will benefit individuals in the Coastal Bend area while also assisting with the critical and important mission of NAS-Kingsville.”

The program will prepare participants for job opportunities at Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville in support of the mission to train carrier-based strike fighter pilots. The grant will create an Airframe & Power Plant certification program in collaboration with Coastal Bend College to address the lack of trained workers able to maintain aircraft and engines. This will assist the Navy’s ability to train fighter pilots by increasing the availability of jets used to train. The program will also focus on recruiting high school students, non-traditional students, and local residents to fill vacant civilian opportunities at NAS Kingsville.

About TIP:

The Texas Industry Partnership program, funded through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act federal funds, allows the local workforce development board to apply for funds, leveraged by local industry partners, on the behalf of workforce related project. The funds are to create occupational job training programs in high demand occupations, with a particular focus on jobs related to the state’s designated industry clusters. Funding can be used for, but is not limited to, curriculum, equipment, instructors, and small building improvements.

For more on this training program, businesses can contact Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend or visit the Texas Industry Partnership Program webpage.

