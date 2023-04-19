Bill would honor former Chief Justice Rose Bird

Senate Concurrent Resolution 47 calls for “the plaza at the center of the California State Capitol World Peace Rose Garden . . . [to] be designated as the Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird Justice for All Plaza.” The proposed resolution was introduced last month and has been referred to a committee.
