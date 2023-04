Amusement Expo International 2023 Crushes Attendance Goals

AEI Exhibit and Attendees Numbers Soar Holly Hampton, President AAMCF; Alyson McCarthy, CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas; Tim Zahn, President AMOA Coin-Op Cares AEI's Diverse Attendees Enjoying the Business of Fun!

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Amusement Expo International has announced breaking attendance records for its 2023 event while shining a bright light on the latest innovations for the coin-op industry and virtual reality technology, as well as professional services and suppliers for amusement, music and game operators and family entertainment centers.The convention far exceeded expected attendance numbers, drawing close to 5,000 operators, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers to Las Vegas from March 27th through the 30th, strengthening its title as one of the most informational conference and tradeshows in North America for the industry.Based on the quantity and quality of registered attendees, this year played a strong role in helping the out-of-home entertainment industry drive meaningful and sustainable growth.Amusement Expo International 2023 by the numbers:4,600 registered attendees (37% increase over 2022 figures)196 exhibitors, 45 new-to-the-show exhibitors5 co-locating shows $34,000 raised through the AEI Charity Fund 50/50 Raffle in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las VegasGIVING BACK - HAVING FUN!This year, the Amusement Expo International was proud to announce Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas (RMHC) as its 2023 AEI Charity Fund recipient organization.Exhibitors and attendees of AEI were invited to “Win Big and Give Back” by taking part in a highly spirited 50/50 Raffle during its annual “Beers & Cheers” event. One lucky attendee received half of the net raffle proceeds totaling $34,000. The remainder was donated to the RMHC, an organization that has provided support for over 5,566 families with very sick or injured children throughout the Las Vegas area since 1998.AWARDS OF RECOGNITIONLeaders from across the country came together during the annual Beers & Cheers recognition ceremony to highlight the best of the best in the amusement and entertainment industry. Honorees included:AMOA INNOVATOR AWARDBarron Games - BirdlyTeam Play – Carnival WheelAMOA OPERATORS CHOICE AWARDPipeline Games – Perfect 10Elaut Group – Carnival CupsLAI Games – Rick & Morty Blips and ChitzTeam Play – Carnival Wheel & PhotomotionAAMA AWARD RECIPIENTSManufacturer of the Year: Raw ThrillsDistributor of the Year: BetsonSupplier of the Year: Rhode Island NoveltyAllied Member of the Year: Creative WorksFEC of the Year: Rev’d up FunLifetime Achievement Award: Allen WeisbergBest Booth Awards: BMI Leisure, JK Coin Supply, AMI EntertainmentIn addition to the annual awards, AAMA inducted 31 individuals and six games/products into the inaugural class of the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame. The individuals were comprised of 21 Legacy inductees in memoriam and 10 living inductees. For a complete list of award recipients as well as photos, visit https://www.amusementexpo.org/2023/Public/Content.aspx?ID=756&sortMenu=106004 Planning has already begun for Amusement Expo International 2024 to be held in Las Vegas from March 18-21, 2024. Updated details and developments regarding the event will be provided throughout the months to come at www.amusementexpo.org About AEINow in its 14th year, the Amusement Expo International represents the future of the amusement and out-of-home entertainment industry, providing new opportunities to operators and manufacturers alike. It is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the industry’s leading professional associations: Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com , and the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, exhibitors and attendees alike are given top-tier access to connect to the latest innovations, decision makers and leaders representing the Out-of-Home Entertainment business.About AMOAThe Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com is a national trade association dedicated to promoting and strengthening the amusement entertainment industry throughout North America. Now celebrating its 75th Anniversary, the association supports industry growth and its membership through programs to include representation in government/legislative affairs, industry education, outreach/training initiatives, membership cost saving benefits, and professional development programs.About AAMAThe American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org is an international not-for-profit 501(c)6 trade organization representing the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, professional service providers and location owner/operators for the coin-operated amusement industry. Our mission is to make the industry better through collaboration, education, advocacy, and networking. We never stop playing!