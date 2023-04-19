Amusement Expo International 2023 Crushes Attendance Goals

The convention far exceeded expected attendance numbers, drawing close to 5,000 operators, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers to Las Vegas from March 27th through the 30th, strengthening its title as one of the most informational conference and tradeshows in North America for the industry.
Based on the quantity and quality of registered attendees, this year played a strong role in helping the out-of-home entertainment industry drive meaningful and sustainable growth.
GIVING BACK - HAVING FUN!
This year, the Amusement Expo International was proud to announce Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas (RMHC®) as its 2023 AEI Charity Fund recipient organization.
Exhibitors and attendees of AEI were invited to “Win Big and Give Back” by taking part in a highly spirited 50/50 Raffle during its annual “Beers & Cheers” event. One lucky attendee received half of the net raffle proceeds totaling $34,000. The remainder was donated to the RMHC®, an organization that has provided support for over 5,566 families with very sick or injured children throughout the Las Vegas area since 1998.
AWARDS OF RECOGNITION
Leaders from across the country came together during the annual Beers & Cheers recognition ceremony to highlight the best of the best in the amusement and entertainment industry. Honorees included:
AMOA INNOVATOR AWARD
Barron Games - Birdly
Team Play – Carnival Wheel
AMOA OPERATORS CHOICE AWARD
Pipeline Games – Perfect 10
Elaut Group – Carnival Cups
LAI Games – Rick & Morty Blips and Chitz
Team Play – Carnival Wheel & Photomotion
AAMA AWARD RECIPIENTS
Manufacturer of the Year: Raw Thrills
Distributor of the Year: Betson
Supplier of the Year: Rhode Island Novelty
Allied Member of the Year: Creative Works
FEC of the Year: Rev’d up Fun
Lifetime Achievement Award: Allen Weisberg
Best Booth Awards: BMI Leisure, JK Coin Supply, AMI Entertainment
Planning has already begun for Amusement Expo International 2024 to be held in Las Vegas from March 18-21, 2024. Updated details and developments regarding the event will be provided throughout the months to come at www.amusementexpo.org.
About AEI
Now in its 14th year, the Amusement Expo International represents the future of the amusement and out-of-home entertainment industry, providing new opportunities to operators and manufacturers alike. It is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the industry’s leading professional associations: Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com, and the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, exhibitors and attendees alike are given top-tier access to connect to the latest innovations, decision makers and leaders representing the Out-of-Home Entertainment business.
About AMOA
The Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com is a national trade association dedicated to promoting and strengthening the amusement entertainment industry throughout North America. Now celebrating its 75th Anniversary, the association supports industry growth and its membership through programs to include representation in government/legislative affairs, industry education, outreach/training initiatives, membership cost saving benefits, and professional development programs.
About AAMA
The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org is an international not-for-profit 501(c)6 trade organization representing the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, professional service providers and location owner/operators for the coin-operated amusement industry. Our mission is to make the industry better through collaboration, education, advocacy, and networking. We never stop playing!
