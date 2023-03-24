AMUSEMENT & ENTERTAINMENT CONFERENCE BREAKING RECORDS

Virtual Reality Flight Games Engage Attendees at AEI.
Jarrett Payton, businessman, and celebrity broadcaster presents leadership lessons learned from his father, the late NFL Hall of Famer, Walter Payton.
Popular annual conference and tradeshow for Amusement & Entertainment Industry poised for largest attendance in history.
“We’ll be 'Soaring' next week with AEI in town. With cutting-edge game technology and outstanding sessions, it's a great event to see firsthand how “The Future is Back!” in our industry!”
— Joe Camarota, Alpha-Omega Amusements
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amusement Expo International (AEI) will be held March 27-30, 2023, in Las Vegas and officials are already seeing record numbers for both attendance and exhibitors.
AEI officials have reported a 30 percent increase in preregistrations over previous year figures and a completely sold-out trade show exhibit floor. More than six hundred exhibit spaces representing close to two hundred individual companies will feature the latest product and service innovations for virtual reality, amusement arcades, family entertainment centers, digital music, and much more.
“We’re thrilled to see that Las Vegas will be 'Soaring' next week with Amusement Expo International in town.”, stated Joe Camarota, of Alpha-Omega Amusements and President of the 2023 AEI Show Board. “With record numbers and cutting-edge equipment and technology on display - not to mention AEI’s exceptional lineup of educations sessions - it’s certainly going to be the perfect event to witness firsthand how “The Future is Back” in our industry!
During the three-and-a-half-day event, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, professionals representing all areas of the out-of-home entertainment industry will discuss the most pressing issues facing the industry. Sessions will highlight unique perspectives and approaches to new game technologies such as pinball, jukeboxes, and virtual reality, as well as customer acquisition and retention strategies, and new markets for family entertainment centers.
A keynote highlight for the event will feature celebrity broadcaster, businessman and former NFL running back Jarrett Walter Payton. Jarrett will take attendees behind the scenes of the Payton household and share lessons learned from his father, the late NFL Hall of Famer, Walter Payton, that has helped guide him in his own successful career.
AEI’s educational sessions will begin Monday, March 27 through Tuesday, March 28th. Exhibits open at 10am Wednesday, March 29 and will close at 4pm Thursday, March 30th. A detailed schedule of sessions, networking events, and exhibits is available at www.amusementexpo.org along with convenient online registration.
