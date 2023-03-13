AEI Education Lineup to Feature Keynote, Jarrett Payton
Jarrett Payton, son of the late NFL Hall of Famer, Walter Payton, is a successful entrepreneur, broadcaster, and philanthropist. Celebrating “Lessons Learned from My Father,
The networking opportunities with other attendees from various segments of the industry in many cases are just as valuable as the scheduled educational opportunities included.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amusement Expo International (AEI), presented by the American Music Operators Association (AMOA) and the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA), has released the educational lineup for their 2023 convention and tradeshow to be held March 27th – 30th in Las Vegas.
Taking the stage as keynote for the popular event will be Jarrett Payton, son of famed NFL Running Back, Walter Payton.
Mr. Payton has become one of the most famous sports and business voices today. As a popular sports broadcaster, successful entrepreneur and passionate philanthropist, Jarrett’s uplifting message, “Lessons Learned from My Father”, will present attendees with a unique behind the scenes look at how his famous father helped drive the successful career he enjoys today.
AEI’s comprehensive education lineup will also include sessions led by top professionals in the amusement and out-of-home entertainment industry. Widely regarded as one of the most informative programs in the industry, AEI’s educational sessions will present new opportunities to operators and manufacturers alike looking to build and expand their business within the location-based entertainment and amusement industry.
Targeted sessions include such topics as:
• Late breaking trends and technologies in VR
• Jukebox and Pinball promotions
• Performance management best practices for securing ATM equipment
• Benefits of “Ghost” kitchens as profit centers
• and more!
For a complete schedule of sessions featured at the 2023 Amusement Expo international, visit (www.amusementexpo.org)
About AEI
Now in its 13th year, the Amusement Expo International represents the future of the amusement and out-of-home entertainment industry, providing new opportunities to operators and manufacturers alike. It is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the industry’s leading professional associations: Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com, and the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, exhibitors and attendees alike are given top-tier access to connect to the latest innovations, decision makers and leaders representing the Out-of-Home Entertainment business.
About AMOA
The Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com is a national trade association that promotes and strengthens the currency-operated machine industry. Now celebrating its 75th Anniversary, the Association has successfully united operators and other professionals beyond the scope of amusement machines, providing the tools and support to help businesses grow and thrive.
About AAMA
The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org is an international association, representing manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and location owner/operators for the coin-operated amusement industry. Their mission is to preserve, protect and promote our industry through legislative advocacy, education, events, networking, and member programs.
Jarrett Payton Welcomes You To Amusement Expo International