BHR Selected for Elite Moderne Ventures' Accelerator and Announces Fundraising Round

BHR - the source of truth for residential real estate data The Moderne Ventures team and 2023 Passport Program founders BHR RealReports™ - comprehensive, current, and accurate data for every residential property in the US, all in one place

The Passport Program is an exceptional opportunity for BHR to accelerate our growth and make a lasting impact on the real estate industry.” — James Rogers (Co-founder & CEO)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BHR, a trailblazing innovator in the proptech industry, is thrilled to announce its selection to join the upcoming cohort of Moderne Ventures' highly-selective Passport Program. In conjunction with this prestigious honor, BHR is also launching a new fundraising round to accelerate its growth.

Moderne Ventures is a leading strategic venture capital firm with over $450M AUM, specializing in real estate technology and proptech companies. Moderne Ventures' Passport Program stands alone as a truly differentiating approach within venture.

The Passport Program is a six-month industry immersion program that catalyzes the growth of its companies by offering its participants education, mentorship, and pilot opportunities with new customers via access and exposure to Moderne’s Network of real estate (e.g. LeadingRE and AnywhereRE) – and real estate adjacent – industry leaders. The program is highly selective with the Moderne Ventures team evaluating over 4,500 companies a year, but selecting on average 6-10 companies per class (less than 1% acceptance rate).

BHR is proud to join the ranks of notable program alumni such as Homesnap, Better, Hippo, Measurabl, and EasyKnock. As part of the Passport Program, BHR will gain access to invaluable resources, including a network of over 700 executives, strategic guidance from industry experts, and opportunities to pilot its groundbreaking BHR RealReports™ with top-tier organizations.

RealReports™, BHR's flagship product released early this year, provide comprehensive, current, and accurate data for every residential property in the US, all in one place. Home data is aggregated through partnerships with industry leaders and includes property valuation (AVM), permits, zoning, climate risk, flood risk, liens, rental potential, ownership history, tax information, market trends, and much more. Reports also include an AI copilot powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 to answer any question about a property in seconds.

"The Passport Program is an exceptional opportunity for BHR to accelerate our growth and make a lasting impact on the real estate industry," said James Rogers, BHR co-founder and CEO. "We are honored to be part of the Moderne Ventures' family and eager to leverage the wealth of knowledge, resources, and connections provided by their incredible team.”

Of the new fundraising round, which will be closing in May, Rogers added, "These new resources will enable us to further expand our offerings, grow the team, and ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in our field. We are proud to be backed by an incredible group of investors including Moderne Ventures, Fortified Ventures, LAUNCH, CMS Holdings, SNR VC, as well as angel investors and strategic industry leaders.”

About BHR:

BHR is a venture-backed proptech startup that enables access to all information about any residential property in the US, serving as the single source of truth for the real estate industry. For more information on BHR, please visit https://bhr.fyi/.

For additional details regarding the Moderne Ventures' Passport Program and its participants, visit https://www.moderneventures.com/passport.