First Year Legislator Darya Farivar Sends First Bill To Governor

OLYMPIA – Maintaining family bonds during incarceration reduces recidivism and promotes rehabilitation and successful reintegration into our communities. Yet, those who are involved with the justice system have faced inequitable barriers in accessing family visitation privileges.

House Bill 1345, sponsored by freshman Representative Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, removes extended family visitation from the list of privileges that the Department of Corrections requires incarcerated individuals to contribute to. The legislation comes at the request of the Department of Corrections.

“The goal of our corrections system should be to provide access to these rehabilitative resources and set people up for a better future,” said Rep. Farivar. “Family bonds play a critical role in providing natural supports to live happy and healthy lives.”

HB 1345 passed the Senate Committee on Human Services and the Senate chamber with strong bipartisan support. On April 14th, the House concurred on a technical Senate amendment to reference inmates as incarcerated individuals. The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk.


