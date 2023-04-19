ISC Expands Operations with Acquisition of MX Electronics Santa Ana Facility

MX Electronics Customers Will Continue to Receive High Level of Service
SANTA ANA, CA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interconnect Solutions Company (“ISC”), a leading provider of electromechanical and interconnect solutions, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Santa Ana-based assets of MX Electronics Manufacturing Inc. (“MX Electronics”). ISC is part of Tide Rock’s manufacturing portfolio.
The acquisition of MX Electronics’ assets presents great synergy for ISC, adding capacity in many existing business lines, and adding capability in Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) to better serve both existing and future customers.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue serving customers of MX Electronics just up the road from where they’re used to,” said Mark Papp, Tide Rock YieldCo President, “This acquisition is a natural fit for our company. It will add important capabilities to our shop and allow us to provide our customers with even greater value.”
Effective immediately, ISC is now serving all customers formerly serviced by MX Electronics from its Santa Ana, CA facility. Customers can expect to continue to receive the same high level of service from many of the same employees and capital assets, now operating as ISC in its Santa Ana facility.
ISC is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service, and this acquisition is a significant step in that direction.
About Interconnect Solutions Company
With over 50 years of manufacturing experience, ISC designs and manufactures custom and complex interconnect solutions, including cable assemblies, harnesses, custom overmolded solutions, and molded strain reliefs. Our products are used worldwide in commercial and military aircraft, lifesaving medical devices, power systems, and countless commercial, industrial, and computer applications. Our facility is environmentally controlled, engineered for manufacturing flexibility, includes dedicated assembly labs for isolated program management, and a cleanroom facility. With dedicated professionals and assemblers regularly operating two full shifts, ISC operates with the most current high-speed tooling, material handling, and test equipment. ISC is ISO 9001 and AS 9100D certified, and ITAR registered. ISC is owned by Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm based in San Diego, California. Tide Rock continues to actively look for acquisitions in manufacturing, distribution and business services.
For more information about Tide Rock, visit interconnectsolutions.com.
For more information about Tide Rock, visit tiderock.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.