New Haven Barracks- Retail Theft/ Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/14/2023 08:43 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6973 Us Route 7Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft/ Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Wayne Aiken

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VICTIM: Ferrisburgh Short Stop

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/14/2023 at approximately 0843 hours Trooper’s with the New Haven Barracks responded to the Ferrisburgh Short Stop located at 6973 US Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh. Troopers spoke with the complainant/staff, who reported a man and woman stole several items. The unidentified woman entered the store and took a hoodie off the shelf and put it on. She then placed several items inside the hoodie while exiting without paying for the items. An employee from the gas station followed the unidentified female outside as she entered a vehicle driven by the male who was identified as Wayne Aiken (51). The employee attempted to stop Aiken from leaving after he was told to give the items back, but he refused to stop. Further investigation revealed that Aiken’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been criminally suspended.

On 04/19/2023, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks located Aiken in the town of Charlotte and issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges. Aiken refused to assist the investigation and provide information on the identity of the female.

State Police are still trying to identify the female, if you have any information on the identity of the female, please call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 17, 2023 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.