New Haven Barracks- Retail Theft/ Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001366
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/14/2023 08:43 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 6973 Us Route 7Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft/ Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Wayne Aiken
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VICTIM: Ferrisburgh Short Stop
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/14/2023 at approximately 0843 hours Trooper’s with the New Haven Barracks responded to the Ferrisburgh Short Stop located at 6973 US Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh. Troopers spoke with the complainant/staff, who reported a man and woman stole several items. The unidentified woman entered the store and took a hoodie off the shelf and put it on. She then placed several items inside the hoodie while exiting without paying for the items. An employee from the gas station followed the unidentified female outside as she entered a vehicle driven by the male who was identified as Wayne Aiken (51). The employee attempted to stop Aiken from leaving after he was told to give the items back, but he refused to stop. Further investigation revealed that Aiken’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been criminally suspended.
On 04/19/2023, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks located Aiken in the town of Charlotte and issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges. Aiken refused to assist the investigation and provide information on the identity of the female.
State Police are still trying to identify the female, if you have any information on the identity of the female, please call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 17, 2023 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.