Lào Cai priotises infrastructure for growth and trade connectivity

VIETNAM, April 19 -

HÀ NỘI — The development plan for northern Lào Cai Province from 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2050, will prioritise infrastructure development.

At a meeting with the Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) this month, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Đặng Xuân Phong made recommendations for Lào Cai Province related to the "Vietnam-China joint statement in 2022”.

They included support for the implementation of major projects such as the Yên Bái - Lào Cai section under the Nội Bài - Lào Cai expressway project, the planning of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project and the cross-border economic cooperation zone in Lào Cai Border Gate Economic Zone.

The province also called for support from the central budget to invest in the construction of a road project connecting Sa Pa Airport with the Lào Cai border economic zone and other provinces in the region.

Furthermore, Phong requested specific mechanisms for the Lào Cai border-gate economic zone and support for enterprises in Lào Cai Province, which the Minister of Planning and Investment will report to the National Assembly for consideration and promulgation.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has already approved the plan to develop Lào Cai into a major economic hub in the northern mountainous regions on March 29.

Lào Cai aims to achieve an average economic growth rate (GRDP) of over 10 per cent per year and a GRDP per capita of over VNĐ260 million (US$11,016) by 2030.

The Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyễn Chí Dũng, suggested that Lào Cai needs to focus on administrative reform, attracting investment, linking economic development with cultural and social development, and environmental protection.

He also emphasised the importance of promoting digital transformation, import and export, and tourism for development. With the modern development of transport infrastructure, the border gate economic zone and Lao Cai can serve as a bridge to support import and export for the whole country.

Lào Cai Province has been ranked 11th out of 63 provinces and cities in terms of economic management quality, with a score of 68.20 points in the PCI 2022 ranking. This places the province in the group of provinces and cities with the best economic management quality and marks a significant improvement from its ranking of 25th out of 63 in 2021, having moved up 14 places. — VNS