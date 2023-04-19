Pottawattamie County Road G-12 bridge over I-29 to close on Wednesday, April 26

Posted on: April 19, 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – April 19, 2023 – Drivers who travel on Interstate 29 and Pottawattamie County Road G-12 near Loveland need to be aware of an upcoming concrete paving project that may slow down their trip beginning on Wednesday, April 26 until Friday, June 2, weather permitting.

During this bridge closure, drivers on southbound I-29 wanting to access eastbound Pottawattamie County Road G-12 (exit 72) will travel south to the Honey Creek interchange (exit 66), turn north onto northbound I-29, and exit at Pottawattamie County Road G-12 (exit 72) where they can travel east.

Drivers on northbound I-29 who wish to travel west on Pottawattamie County Road G-12 (exit 72) will travel north to the Missouri Valley interchange (exit 71), turn onto southbound I-29, and exit at Pottawattamie County Road G-12 (exit 72) where they can travel west.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Troy Moraine, Iowa DOT Council Bluffs construction office, at 712-366-7442 or troy.moraine@iowadot.us