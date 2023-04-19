CCHR: Stress Awareness Month and Solutions for Better Mental Health
April is designated Stress Awareness Month by the mental health community. While everyone feels stress occasionally, it is often a temporary condition that can be addressed with simple solutions.
Patients have not been warned of the horrific withdrawal effects, a point that psychiatrist Allen Frances made in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2018.
CCHR wants the public to know there are practical solutions to help combat stress without dangerous side effects of antidepressants.
According to studies, exercise, a change of environment, vitamins or talking to a friend can be very therapeutic solutions to a person experiencing stress.
According to recent studies, exercise, a change of environment, vitamins, talking to a friend, a minister or other counselor, a natural doctor, pharmacognosy, or other life changes can be very therapeutic solutions that are available through many sources. [2]
“The problem arises,” says Diane Stein, president of the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), “when a psychiatrist decides that the fastest route to relief is a psychotropic drug. These can be a danger to the long-term health of the person who needs help and in the case of antidepressants, have been proven to work better than sugar pills only 15 percent of the time.” [3]
While most mental health facilities or psychiatrists promote some psychotherapy (non-drug treatment), such as psycho-social interventions or talk therapy, a recent study indicated that psychotherapy delivered by psychiatrists has been declining since 1996—today offering only about 11-15% of their patients’ psychotherapy. And, of those patients 66% were still prescribed psychotropic drugs. Of the psychiatrists who did not offer their patients psychotherapy, approximately 90% of their patients were prescribed one or more psychotropic drugs. [4]
It is often the renaming of common human problems that justifies the use of drugs. “For example,” says Stein, “social anxiety disorder is one of the most common disorders but is really just shyness renamed and repackaged.” A suggested list of medications is offered to treat shyness, generally the SSRI class of drugs. [5,6]
Psychiatrist Duncan Double points out that the staggering drugging of children doesn’t indicate an increase in mental disorders in children but rather a displacement strategy for the difficult tasks of improving education and family life. He also adds that self-responsibility is discouraged through this process, thereby exacerbating the underlying difficulties that were the original target of treatment. [7]
Stein says the reasons for this are easy to see. “It is much more efficacious to prescribe a drug than to spend a half an hour or so with a patient on some sort of talk therapy. In the time a psychiatrist could see a single patient in a psychotherapy session, he could see multiple patients for medication management and be paid much more. Additionally, psychiatrists often receive perks or income from pharmaceutical companies.” All these factors make it clear why the industry has moved to a medication model. [8,9]
Regarding children, evidence has emerged that the long-term effects of repeated drugging can be delayed and are evidenced only when the child’s system fully matures to adulthood. This phenomenon is known as neuronal imprinting and occurs when the effects of drug exposure outlast the drug itself. [10]
A general list of some of the side effects of SSRI drugs for adults and children include: [11]
- feeling agitated, shaky or anxious
- feeling or being sick
- indigestion
- diarrhea or constipation
- loss of appetite and weight loss
- dizziness
- blurred vision
- dry mouth
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
