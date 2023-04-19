DHHR Extends Financial Support for Child Care Providers

“By reprioritizing use of available funds, DHHR can help child care providers continue to keep their doors open and help working families get the care they need as the child care operational budgets continue to stabilize post-pandemic,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “High quality child care supports both parents and children and is a critical investment in our state’s future.”
The additional funding will come from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Prior to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, DHHR offered an attendance-based child care subsidy.
Click here for more information on DHHR’s child care program.
