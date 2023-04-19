MSNBC Films Releases The Soundtrack To "Leguizamo Does America" Music By David Murillo R.

LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, April 20th MSNBC Films will release Leguizamo Does America/Music By David Murillo R., the companion soundtrack for Leguizamo’s new documentary series, produced by NBC News Studios, which premiered on MSNBC Sunday, April 16th. The show will air six episodes every Sunday night at 10pm ET on MSNBC until May 21st and will be available for streaming on Peacock.
The soundtrack for Leguizamo Does America was created and composed by David Murillo R., setting the ambience for Leguizamo’s experiences on the road, highlighting Latino contributions through culture, music, food and much more in New York City, Miami, Washington, DC, Chicago, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles. The entire musical score for the docuseries was recorded in David Murillo R.’s studio in Los Angeles with the collaboration of several musicians at Wire Music in Medellin, Colombia.
“It is with great joy that I share the soundtrack for Leguizamo Does America with you,” says David Murillo R. “When composing the score, the goal was to create a colorful and vibrant musical journey that shines a light and underscores Latin excellency and contributions in the U.S., while keeping each city’s culture and nuances in mind during the process. John’s Leguizamo’s incredible vision and choice of content made the job a unique and exciting one for me and having the opportunity to record with world class musicians has made me so very thankful to be a part of such an amazing project.”
Born in Colombia, Murillo’s composing work spans a wide variety of styles ranging from one of Netflix’s most popular foreign language shows to date “Who Killed Sara?”, to 2016 Sundance multi-award winning “Between Sea and Land” and the sibling rivalry coming-of-age story “Blast Beat” an official Sundance selection in 2020.
In less than a year working alongside singer/songwriters, David Murillo R.’s producing and composing credits have amassed over 90 million streams on Spotify and 55 million views on YouTube. Under the name of AGALMA his musical talent and eclectic mix of Latin Urban sounds, have earned him 2 Gold and 3 Platinum certifications for his latest collaborations “4 Besos” with Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt & Rauw Alejandro and “Santería” with Lola Indigo, Danna Paola & Denise Rosenthal. pans a wide variety of styles ranging from one.
About The Series
MSNBC Films presents, in association with NBC News Studios, LEGUIZAMO DOES AMERICA, a six-episode series that debuted on MSNBC on April 16. The series stars John Leguizamo, who travels across the country to bring viewers inside America’s thriving Latino communities – all with his characteristic edge, energy and wit. From San Juan to East LA with some surprising stops in between, Leguizamo will celebrate the history, culture, food and other contributions of Latino people shaping America, from young actors sharing their heartfelt stories at a Washington, DC Latino theater, to the immigrants who transformed the city of Chicago and the indigenous people of Puerto Rico who invented barbecue. It’s part politics, part road trip, and part history lesson, all wrapped in a vintage Leguizamo adventure, showcasing the fastest-growing demographic in the nation.
Executive Producers: Carolina Saavedra, John Leguizamo, Ben Dejesus, Elizabeth Fischer, Andy Berg, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Rashida Jones, Amanda Spain
