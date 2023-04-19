Bush Shooting Range presents Introduction to Knot Tying program April 24

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Often, being resourceful is the key to success in outdoor pursuits. One never knows when they might need to create something out of nothing for comfort or survival. The key to conquering such obstacles might just be some rope or cord, and a bit of knowledge. It might just take a bit of outdoor MacGyvering.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help you prepare for any potential outdoor challenge. MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will hold an Introduction to Knot Tying program Monday, April 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will teach helpful—maybe even essential—skills.

“Knot tying is a skill that is useful in the outdoors for camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, rock climbing, and more,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel. “This class will teach basic knots and show you different ways to use them.”

This program is designed to show how to tie the six most basic knots useful in the outdoors. MDC staff will explain and demonstrate what each knot is used for. Then participants get the opportunity to have hands on practicing tying each knot. The class will help outdoor enthusiasts of all experience levels become “outdoor MacGyvers”.

Introduction to Knot Tying is a free program open to ages 9 and up. Online preregistration at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qv is required to attend.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.