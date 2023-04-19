Lerin is Excited to Launch It's New Collection: The Doll Collection

Consisting of fuchsia and digital lavender pantones.
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerin is excited to announce the launch of their new Doll Collection, consisting of fuchsia and digital lavender pantones. The collection consists of leggings and biker shorts as well as six different top styles. The top styles range from long sleeves to tank tops with different strap detailing and cutouts on each.
Lerin was created by Rachel Schultz, an athlete, marathon runner, trainer, ambassador, and studio owner. Frustrated by clothing that couldn't perform in a high-impact environment, she created Lerin, a line that combines function and style with buttery soft fabrics.
Rachel founded Lerin to empower, uplift, and create opportunities for women. The company is run by women and catered to women’s preferences. She designed each piece to make women feel their best in functional, fashionable clothing. Women are meant to empower, uplift, and help one another, and Lerin strives just to do that. The pieces are named after women – The Alessandra Top, The Barbara Top and The Madison Top are just a few from the new doll collection.
The Doll Collection officially launched on April 9, 2023, just in time for the bright spring and summer season. Styles are available to shop on lerinusa.com.
