Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,445 in the last 365 days.

Lerin is Excited to Launch It's New Collection: The Doll Collection

Madison top and Betty biker short

The Madison Top and Betty Biker Short

The Barbara Top in Fuchsia

The Brooklyn Top in Fuchsia/Digital Lavender

Consisting of fuchsia and digital lavender pantones.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerin is excited to announce the launch of their new Doll Collection, consisting of fuchsia and digital lavender pantones. The collection consists of leggings and biker shorts as well as six different top styles. The top styles range from long sleeves to tank tops with different strap detailing and cutouts on each.

Lerin was created by Rachel Schultz, an athlete, marathon runner, trainer, ambassador, and studio owner. Frustrated by clothing that couldn't perform in a high-impact environment, she created Lerin, a line that combines function and style with buttery soft fabrics.

Rachel founded Lerin to empower, uplift, and create opportunities for women. The company is run by women and catered to women’s preferences. She designed each piece to make women feel their best in functional, fashionable clothing. Women are meant to empower, uplift, and help one another, and Lerin strives just to do that. The pieces are named after women – The Alessandra Top, The Barbara Top and The Madison Top are just a few from the new doll collection.

The Doll Collection officially launched on April 9, 2023, just in time for the bright spring and summer season. Styles are available to shop on lerinusa.com.

Amy Welsey
Lerin
+1 609-442-3315
email us here

You just read:

Lerin is Excited to Launch It's New Collection: The Doll Collection

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more